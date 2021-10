The British government is to present the EU with a new legal text to rewrite the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol signed by Boris Johnson just two years ago.The UK wants to change the agreement it negotiated for Northern Ireland because it says it is not working – and wants to remove the role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the accord.But the EU says the fundamental treaty cannot be renegotiated.Northern Ireland has been hit by shortages of goods, and community tensions have risen over the accord, with threats being made against staff at ports.In a speech in Lisbon...

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO