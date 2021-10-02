CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 Has the Best Game of September | Reviews in Review

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 2021 was a really big month for PS5 exclusive games. Reviews in Reviews is here to recap all the games IGN rated during the month of Septemeber, and with games like Deathloop and Death Stranding: Director's Cut, Diablo II: Resurrected, you'll see just why this month was jam packed.

egmnow.com

Rating might have leaked ‘Definitive Edition’ of Grand Theft Auto trilogy

A new rating from Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee might have leaked a long-rumored remaster of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. The rating (via Polygon) refers to the collection as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and the “applicant” for the rating as Take Two Interactive. It did not list which platforms the game will be on. Previous reports stated that game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and mobile.
fingerguns.net

Hot Wheels Unleashed Review (PS5) – Leading The Way!

As a kid, Hot Wheels cars were the holy grail. Before Pokemon cards, these were the sought after collectables. Seeing which ones your mates had, comparing the sick paintwork, trying to faff about with those fiddly water transfers to put a skull on your Bone Shaker. Comparing them, getting limited editions, and there was always that one friend who left his cars in the garden to get all messed up and still wanted to trade.
cgmagonline.com

Kena: Bridge of Sprits (PS5) Review

I didn’t know what to expect jumping into the world of Kena: Bridge of Sprits, but the excitement of not only a new IP and Studio, coupled with a distinctively animated aesthetic, made the game an easy choice in wanting to pursue. Thankfully, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, for the most...
mp1st.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review – Spoiled Rotten (PS5)

I have been looking forward to Ember Labs debut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits since it was first showcased on Sony’s first PS5 event back in June 2020. It looked like it was delivering on the promise of playing a Pixar movie. With Ember Labs history as an animation studio, I knew in my heart Kena was going to be something special. Well, the wait is over; I’ve completed Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and what I learned is that my heart knows nothing. While certainly impressive in many aspects, especially presentation, Kena: Bridge of Spirits falls short in the two categories most important to me: gameplay and controls, which is disappointing to me because it’s clearly inspired by Dark Souls, one of my favorite series of all-time but without any of FromSoftware’s polish and meticulousness.
fingerguns.net

In Sound Mind Review (PS5) – Caught Between Two Minds

In Sound Mind was somewhat of a surprise when I happened across it’s quirky trailer a couple of months ago. Promising a more introspective psychological hellscape, it had the potential to emulate more sinister and personal horror focused titles like Silent Hill 2. The trailer also hinted at some creative, psychedelic notes that would permeate throughout to break up the more heavy elements. All of this is to say, it had me intrigued as a unique and compelling title.
fingerguns.net

A Juggler’s Tale Review (PS5) – Step Right Up!

A Juggler’s Tale is an atmospheric puzzle platformer side scroller that finds Abby, a circus juggler held tightly by the strings of her ringmaster. The Finger Guns Review. I’ve always loved the circus, even as a kid. They don’t tell you when you are kid about the part where they used to lock up elephants and treat them badly. Of course, it’s a bit reductionist to assume that still happens now with every circus. But it certainly does but the shiver in your spine.
IGN

Squid Game - Review

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix. Squid Game sounds like an homage to those strange underwater creatures that undulate below the sea. It's actually a compelling, candy-coated fever dream in which contestants play the innocent games from their childhood with one major change: if they lose, their lives are forfeit. It's a jarring, disturbing portrait of individuals eking out hard luck existences and struggling across Seoul, South Korea, and as much a tale of a dystopian hellscape of the mind as it is a horror series viewed through the lens of those scraping by.
softpedia.com

Tails of Iron Review (PS5)

If you get past the initial awe after learning that Tails of Iron is narrated by Geralt of Rivia actor, you will discover a very interesting and challenging game that mixes the best of two worlds: side scrollers and action RPGs. The difficulty is almost soulslike, while the tale is dark and riveting, with enough variety to make you want to rebuild the entire rat kingdom.
mspoweruser.com

Konami has apologized for making the worst reviewed game on Steam

Konami has released a statement to apologize for the launch of eFootball, which has quickly become the worst reviewed game on Steam. “After the release of eFootball 2022, we have received lots of feedback and requests regarding game balance that includes pass speed and defence operation,” Konami announced in a statement released onto Twitter before delving into the game’s problems. “We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cutscenes, facial expressions, movements of players and the behaviour of the ball.”
Gamespot

The PS5 Finally Has An 8K Game, But There's A Catch

PS5 owners may recall that the console's box boasts that it has the capacity to display 8K games. Today, a game can finally put the full power of the PS5 to the test, well, sort of. The Touryst is the first PS5 game claiming to display at 8K, 60fps, although Digital Foundry has pointed out that that's not technically what's happening.
heypoorplayer.com

Far Cry 6 Review (PS5)

Far Cry 6 leaves behind the previous game’s setting of rural America, dropping players into the heart of a tropical paradise on the brink of violent revolution. Ruled by the autocratic leader, the fictional island nation of Yara is a land rich in history and racked by generations of violence. Immaculately maintained classic cars cruise the rolling hills. Guerilla fighters from revolutions past roam rugged mountain paths. And the new regime’s forces commit atrocities on the nation’s undesirables by forcing them to work in lethal conditions to harvest an innovative new cancer drug.
IGN

PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale - Best PS4 and PS5 Game Deals

The PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, with discounts on many well-known PS4 and PS5 games. With the sale running for over a couple of weeks, here are the best deals we could find in the store. PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale - PS5 Game Discounts.
heypoorplayer.com

Jett: The Far Shore Review (PS5)

JETT: The Far Shore Review: Leave Your World Behind. A truly unique title, JETT: The Far Shore is unlike anything I’ve played. With a fascinating story, fantastic feelings of movement, and a stunning world to explore, you’ll want to fulfill Jao’s Directive and check out the far shore. JETT puts...
godisageek.com

Best Horse Racing Games Available For PS4 and PS5

Horse racing involves a lot of close action and excitement that fuels the passion for horse racing enthusiasts. However, getting involved in the action and going on an actual live horse racing event requires a lot of money and traveling which sometimes is not possible, especially at times like these where many countries have travel restrictions.
IGN

Worst Reviewed Games of 2021

From our review: Balan Wonderworld isn’t always an awful platformer, but it is a consistently boring one. It’s full of charming character designs and the occasional hint of a clever idea, but its insistence on being a one-button game with dozens of needlessly overlapping abilities that are thrown aside just as fast as they are introduced rots it to the core. It’s a mess of undercooked concepts and clunky mechanics that slow it to a crawl, and it seems to take inspiration from better games without properly recapturing what actually makes them fun. Its platforming never evolves beyond the most basic possible obstacles it can throw at you, but it's the fundamentally flawed choices behind that mediocrity that take Balan Wonderworld from unamusing to outright bad.
keengamer.com

Life is Strange: Wavelengths Review: An Intimate Affair (PS5)

Following the release of Life is Strange: True Colors, a DLC for the game titled Life is Strange: Wavelengths has been released. The game serves as a slightly longer than usual extra episode that focuses on Steph Gringrich, a music-loving punk girl who is new to Haven. Steph works at KRCT, which is Haven’s local radio station cozily nested inside a record store. With Haven being a small town, KRCT does not have a wide reach. However, as this review reveals, this does not stop Wavelengths from having fun with things and being another good addition to the Life is Strange series.
Game Informer Online

Alan Wake Remastered Review – Still One Of The Best Stories In Games

We need more games like Alan Wake – a horror experience that scares you, but not in the ways we often see. It has many of the genre's trappings like carefully placed jump scares, ax-wielding murders lurking in the shadows, and unsightly supernatural threats, but the true terror comes from words written on pieces of paper and thoughts expressed by protagonist Alan Wake.
heypoorplayer.com

Life is Strange: True Colors – Wavelengths DLC Review (PS5)

After loving Life is Strange: True Colors last month, I was eager for a chance to return to the town of Haven Springs. I’ve rarely fallen so hard for a video game setting, and I missed its streets and its characters. The new Wavelengths DLC only gives me part of what I was looking for, but despite not being exactly what I wanted, it’s still well worth your time if you’re a fan of the game.
softpedia.com

Astria Ascending Review (PS5)

Astria Ascending is one of those special projects, that you have to be in the loop, to even know about its existence. If you are a hardcore JRPG fan you have been looking forward to it, since you first heard about it the first time. You didn’t need to know any more details than the fact that it is developed by people who also worked on Final Fantasy, aiming to bring back the classical experience. You will not be discouraged by the fact that it failed as a mobile title, but the time of waking up has come.
