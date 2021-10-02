PS5 Has the Best Game of September | Reviews in Review

I have been looking forward to Ember Labs debut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits since it was first showcased on Sony’s first PS5 event back in June 2020. It looked like it was delivering on the promise of playing a Pixar movie. With Ember Labs history as an animation studio, I knew in my heart Kena was going to be something special. Well, the wait is over; I’ve completed Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and what I learned is that my heart knows nothing. While certainly impressive in many aspects, especially presentation, Kena: Bridge of Spirits falls short in the two categories most important to me: gameplay and controls, which is disappointing to me because it’s clearly inspired by Dark Souls, one of my favorite series of all-time but without any of FromSoftware’s polish and meticulousness.

