CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 9/27/21)

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best game trailers for the week of 9/27/21! 00:00 - Castlevania Advance Collection - Official Announcement Trailer 02:11 - Nintendo Switch Online - Expansion Pack Trailer | Nintendo Direct 05:15 - The Long Dark - Official Episode Four: Fury, Then Silence Teaser Trailer 06:25 - Shadowrun Trilogy Collection Trailer | Nintendo Direct 06:53 - Mario Party Superstars - Board Overview Trailer | Nintendo Direct 08:13 - Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Switch Edition Trailer | Nintendo Direct 08:42 - Bayonetta 3 - Gameplay Trailer | Nintendo Direct 12:34 - Planet Zoo: North America Animal Pack - Official Announcement Trailer 13:08 - Chocobo GP - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct 14:09 - World War 3 - Veteran Alpha Test Trailer 14:39 - Falling Frontier - Official Gameplay Trailer 17:39 - Mario Golf: Super Rush - New Characters and Courses Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct 18:26 - Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 18:46 - Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer 19:50 - Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles - Official Adventure And VS Mode Trailer 22:26 - Klang 2 - Official PC Release Date Announcement Trailer 23:25 - Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Official Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 25:48 - The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem - Official Launch Trailer 27:20 - Lost Judgment - Official Launch Trailer 28:18 - Dying Light 2: Cloud Version - Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Direct 30:19 - Potion Craft - Official Early Access Release Trailer 31:16 - DwarfHeim - Official Trailer 32:19 - Deltarune Chapter 2 Nintendo Switch Trailer | Nintendo Direct 33:07 - Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Noel VS Roa Gameplay Trailer #2 36:33 - Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Official Gameplay Overview 2 41:45 - Boundary - Official Fire Fall Trailer 42:51 - Actraiser: Rennaisance - Reveal Trailer | Nintendo Direct 44:06 - Project Triangle Strategy - Release Date Trailer | Nintendo Direct 45:17 - Overwatch 2 - Official Bastion New Look Trailer 46:13 - Overwatch 2 - Official Sombra Rework Trailer 47:49 - Disciples: Liberation - Official Companions Trailer IGN's new weekly game trailer round-up is here to get you caught up on the best video game trailers for the upcoming video games of 2021. From PS5 game trailers, Xbox Series X game trailers, Nintendo Switch game trailers, PC game trailers, and new indie game trailers, we've got you covered.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

New This Week in Video Games (Sept. 27 – Oct. 1)

With September coming to an end and the fall season in full swing, video games are going to start coming out in droves. Some will be good, some will miss. As we know it, our bank accounts are going to take a bit of a hit as we get closer to the Holiday Season. To kick things off, we have notable releases this week like FIFA 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and a major DLC to The Outer Wilds. Here are all the major video game releases for this week.
FIFA
Android Police

19 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (9/19/21 - 9/26/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a good port from Square Enix, a lazy port from Square Enix, and a greedy pay-to-win Pokémon game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Rating might have leaked ‘Definitive Edition’ of Grand Theft Auto trilogy

A new rating from Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee might have leaked a long-rumored remaster of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. The rating (via Polygon) refers to the collection as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and the “applicant” for the rating as Take Two Interactive. It did not list which platforms the game will be on. Previous reports stated that game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Nintendo Switch Online#The Week Of#Nintendo Direct#23 25 Kirby
n4g.com

The Ten Best Switch Games Coming This Week (October 4 – 9)

James Bell is back, and he has conveniently put together a lovely Top 10 list of new Switch releases this week. For those unaware, this is a huge week of releases for the Switch, as we are seeing Metroid Dread, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl among others.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Famitsu software sales (9/27/21 – 10/3/21) – Top 30

This week’s expanded Japanese software sales are as follows:. 1. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – 50,114 / NEW. 4. [PS4] Melty Blood: Type Lumina – 18,833 / NEW. 5. [NSW] FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – 13,385 / NEW. 6. [NSW] Melty Blood: Type Lumina...
FIFA
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Wiki Guide

Oblina is one of the main characters in Ahh Real Monsters. She is a student at the Monster Academy alongside her friends Ickis and Krumm. A school to teach monsters how to scare humans. This page will detail Oblina's Move List.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Overwatch
IGN

Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

Metroid Dread is the latest installment in the 2D side-scrolling Metroid series, continuing the story of Metroid, Samus Returns, Super Metroid, and Metroid Fusion. As Samus takes on a new assignment on the mysterious Planet ZDR, she'll become hunted by ruthless robots in her quest to uncover the truth and fulfill her bounty mission.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How-To Guides

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide contains our various How-To Guides that answer specific questions and problems players may encounter or be wondering about during the game. These include how to start co-op, unlock the various Amigo animal companions, unlock the Secret Ending, or getting specific Resources like Industrial Composite and Circuits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Back 4 Blood achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

No, Jim Ryan - Gaming In The Middle East Existed Long Before PlayStation

A few days ago, GamesIndustry.biz ran a lengthy conversation with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan. The interview touches on Sony’s ambitions with the PlayStation 5, and how Ryan hopes that the PlayStation brand and its games can be accessible to “hundreds of millions of people”, in a similar way that music and movies are.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Raven Beak

Metroid Dread’s final boss Raven Beak has a similar move set to Samus, making this 1:1 fight a test of your fastest skills. Note that often damaging the final boss is not that important, but instead, triggering his cutscenes which allow you to counter his attacks moves you through the fight. This fight is mostly about learning to dodge attacks and not take damage until you have a chance to enter a cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo 2 Wiki Guide

Your journey to pursue the Dark Wanderer and destroy Diablo begins in the Rogue Encampment, an outpost of civilization in an otherwise overrun land. The surrounding fields used to be populated, but as the evil spread by Diablo began to engulf the land, the settlers were either destroyed by the monsters or left for greener pastures. Since the Rogue sisters stand vigilant at the gates, the encampment is the only place where travelers can find refuge from the rampant evil throughout the Western realm.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bar Room Blitz

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the Bar Room Blitz mission in Act 1: Search and Rescue. Listed below is the complete Bar Room Blitz Walkthrough and strategy guide. Head to Keet's Bar. When your team...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New York Comic Con 2021: The Biggest News Stories and Trailers - NYCC 2021

New York Comic Con 2021 has come and gone, and it brought with it some big news and trailers for some of the most anticipated shows and films of 2021 and beyond. From a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season to a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to the premiere date of The Expanse's sixth season, there was something for everyone at his year's show.
COMICS
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Impressions - Chaos Everywhere

After being delayed by a couple of months, Battlefield 2042 held its open beta across all platforms last weekend. After pouring in about 6 hours into the game's 128-player filled 'Conquest' mode, I'm impressed with the technical ambition the game is trying to achieve. However, it's no surprise that the beta was filled with technical bugs and glitches which are a cause for concern given that it releases in just over a month from now. The lack of a single-player campaign also makes the high asking price tough to swallow, so how does it stack up?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy