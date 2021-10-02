Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats homer Friday

Perdomo started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers. Perdomo returned to the majors after the Diamondbacks placed Nick Ahmed (shoulder) on the injured list. Perdomo's overall numbers in the minor leagues may appear unremarkable, but digging deeper reveals a more hopeful story. The shortstop was hitting .151 for Double-A Amarillo in July, when the organization sent him to the team's spring training facility to revamp his swing, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. He returned to play a month later and had the best stretch of his minor-league career, posting a .321/.406/.530 line over the next 35 games. "I think he's made considerable improvements from an offensive standpoint," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I don't want to set the bar too high, but he has made some swing adjustments, especially from the left-hand side, where he's generating a little bit more force, a little bit more bat speed, and we've seen that exit velocity climb over the past several weeks of his at-bats in the minor leagues." Perdomo was then promoted to Triple-A Reno, where we went 5-for-12 with two walks prior to Sunday's callup.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO