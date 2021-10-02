CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats homer Friday

 8 days ago

Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rockies on Friday. Marte's 419-foot blast was part of Arizona's seven-run third inning, though even that wasn't enough to prevent the team from registering its 110th loss of the campaign. While Marte has been set back by multiple hamstring injuries this season, he has been the team's best hitter when healthy, slashing .317/.378/.530 with 14 homers, 48 RBI and a pair of stolen bases over 334 at-bats.

Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-7 loss to the Rockies. Walker finished off Arizona's seven-run third inning with his 10th home run. The season was a step back for Walker, who came out of nowhere to take command at first base in 2019 but became a platoon bat in 2021. His .684 OPS ranks 29th among first basemen with at least 300 at-bats. The 31-year-old is arbitration eligible and shouldn't break the bank to keep around in 2022, but the Diamondbacks may give Pavin Smith a chance at being the everyday first baseman next season.
Perdomo started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers. Perdomo returned to the majors after the Diamondbacks placed Nick Ahmed (shoulder) on the injured list. Perdomo's overall numbers in the minor leagues may appear unremarkable, but digging deeper reveals a more hopeful story. The shortstop was hitting .151 for Double-A Amarillo in July, when the organization sent him to the team's spring training facility to revamp his swing, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. He returned to play a month later and had the best stretch of his minor-league career, posting a .321/.406/.530 line over the next 35 games. "I think he's made considerable improvements from an offensive standpoint," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I don't want to set the bar too high, but he has made some swing adjustments, especially from the left-hand side, where he's generating a little bit more force, a little bit more bat speed, and we've seen that exit velocity climb over the past several weeks of his at-bats in the minor leagues." Perdomo was then promoted to Triple-A Reno, where we went 5-for-12 with two walks prior to Sunday's callup.
I stumbled across this article from the SABR website : Arizona Diamondbacks team ownership history – Society for American Baseball Research (sabr.org) which got me wondering about 'why' the Dbacks have been consistently inconsistent (more bad than good), and been a yo-yo of sorts year to year with some highs and some extreme lows over the last 2 decades. There is no prestige in having the worst record in baseball, and even less prestige in breaking some records (road losing streak), but is that really KK's fault?
37% - 1 (not confident in the slightest) 4% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident) The biggest change was the number in the bottom group. That had been sitting at a clear majority since the beginning of June, and was at 57% when we checked in at the start of August. The drop to 37% in a month does seem quite significant. No particular destination for them: 2, 3 and 5 all went up by 3-4%, and we also say the return of some brave souls to the upper section of the poll. On August 1, only two people went above five, but on September 1, eleven were to be found there. All told, the average went up from 1.87 to 2.70.
Julio Urias threw five shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix. Urias (19-3) allowed five hits, struck out three and walked one while increasing his major league-leading win...
PHOENIX -- Too much Corey Seager and too little offense spelled trouble for the D-backs as they fell, 3-0, to the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. Seager homered twice, once in the first and then again in the third. Trea Turner added a homer of his own right after Seager in the first.
Arizona Diamondbacks (50-108, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (104-54, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Giants: Scott Kazmir (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The Giants are 51-26 on their home turf.
The season is rapidly coming to a close, and soon we won’t even have bad Diamondbacks baseball to watch. Instead, we’ll be watching other, despised teams play in the post season and then we’ll get to watch millionaires and billionaires fight over whether or not we get any baseball. That should be fun.
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly will catch for right-hander Zac Gallen on Saturday and bat sixth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Jake McCarthy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kelly for 9.0 FanDuel points...
Record: 51-110 On a perfect night at Chase Field with roof and panels open the Diamondbacks made sure they will not be setting a new franchise record for losses in a season. The evening could not have gotten off to a better start. After a scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Zac Gallen, the bats got busy scoring 6 runs with two outs off Colorado Rockies starter Anthony Senzatela, sending 11 men to the plate in the inning. Pavin Smith got it started with a sharp shift beater base hit into left. He advanced on a wild pitch and a groundout. Then came the hit parade: Christian Walker doubled, David Peralta singled, Carson Kelly doubled, & Josh VanMeter singled. With Dave McKay back in the first base coach’s box for the first time this year, VanMeter got a great jump and stole second. Geraldo Perdomo was intentionally walked, and amazingly, Zac Gallen punched a double to right clearing the bases. When the dust settled 6 runs were in, and Senzatela was out of the game recording only two outs on 40 pitches.
Vargas was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Vargas spent time with the Diamondbacks, Cubs and Pirates during the 2021 campaign and hit .156 with four extra-base hits, seven runs, seven RBI and a stolen base in 34 appearances. The 30-year-old will lose his spot on the 40-man roster, and whether he remains in the organization next year remains to be seen.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are not exactly in an enviable spot. Not only did they tie the Orioles for the worst record in the majors, but they are also in what promises to be a brutal division for the next few years. The Dodgers are going to spend whatever it takes to remain in contention, the Giants were the biggest surprise in the game, and the Padres have a talented roster, even if they did underperform.
In a rather oddly-timed press release - the email being sent out at 5:43 am this morning - the Arizona Diamondbacks report the following in regard to their coaching staff. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the following members of Torey Lovullo’s coaching staff will return for the 2022 season:. Mike Fetters...
The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Arizona Diamondbacks. 2021 Record: 52-110 Last Place, NL West. Team ERA: 5.11...
Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
