Rockies' Trevor Story: Reaches 20-20 mark

Story went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks. The star shortstop knocked in the go-ahead run with a ninth-inning single to help Colorado complete the comeback after being down by seven runs. Story also walked and stole second base in the seventh frame, giving him 20 thefts on the season. It's the third time in four years that he has reached the 20-20 mark; the lone exception was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Story has well on pace to reach the milestone over a 162-game season.