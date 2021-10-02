CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Trevor Story: Reaches 20-20 mark

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks. The star shortstop knocked in the go-ahead run with a ninth-inning single to help Colorado complete the comeback after being down by seven runs. Story also walked and stole second base in the seventh frame, giving him 20 thefts on the season. It's the third time in four years that he has reached the 20-20 mark; the lone exception was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when Story has well on pace to reach the milestone over a 162-game season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies come full circle at Chase Field

PHOENIX — It was exactly 2,006 days since the time that Trevor Story debuted for the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field in Phoenix and the time that Story stepped onto the same field and prepared for what could be his last series as a member of the Rockies. Much has...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Gazette

Trevor Story says goodbye to Rockies fans during last home game of season

DENVER — Like the fans, even Mother Nature didn’t want to let their star shortstop leave. But that’s inevitable, and the writing has been on the wall, as Trevor Story has said, since the trade deadline debacle early this year. Story, a free agent after this season, has not outright said that Wednesday was his last home game with the Rockies. But he, along with his teammates and fans, clearly treated it as such.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies morning after: Trevor Story provides fitting end to home season

As storybook endings go, one could not have written a much better ending for Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies home season on Wednesday afternoon. With free agency looming and Story playing in perhaps his final home game in a Rockies uniform, the All-Star shortstop responded with a 4-for-4 day at the plate, reaching base on all five of his at-bats, while scoring three runs in Colorado’s 10-5 rain-delayed victory against Washington before a crowd of 20,613 at Coors Field.
MLB
chatsports.com

Rockies Teammates Surprise Trevor Story With Special Moment Before Likely Final Game in Denver

If, as it appears it surely will be, Wednesday’s Rockies–Nationals game was Trevor Story’s final home appearance at Coors Field, it was a memorable one. Story, a two-time All-Star, will be a free agent at the end of this season and is sure to command a high-priced contract. The Rockies don’t like to spend big money on free agents, so it’s a good bet that Story will be playing elsewhere in 2022. That made Wednesday’s game, an otherwise meaningless getaway-day matinee between two teams long since eliminated from playoff contention, an emotional one for Story.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Diamondbacks
Daily Record

Trevor Story’s likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies’ victory

The final home game of the Rockies’ 2021 season began with a small but classy gesture. Two-time all-star shortstop Trevor Story took the field by himself Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. His teammates wanted him to have a solo moment in the sun. It was veteran right fielder Charlie Blackmon’s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods News

Earlier this week, golf fans were treated to a sight they never thought they’d see when news of Tiger Woods‘ awful car accident first emerged. Earlier this week, he was spotted back out on the golf course with his son, Charlie. Woods had a sleeve on his right leg, which he broke in several places as a result of the accident.
GOLF
Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy