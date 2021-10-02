CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Provides big homer in comeback win

HIlliard went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Friday in a 9-7 victory versus Arizona. The outfielder struck out twice in three at-bats, but he made up for the whiffs with a three-run sixth-inning blast that brought Colorado within a run in a game during which they once trailed by seven. Hilliard is still batting only .213 on the campaign, but he has been better in recent weeks, slashing .296/.377/.574 with four homers, 13 RBI and two stolen bases in 17 games since Sept. 9.

