Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. Smith suffered the concussion after being involved in a car accident on the way to the Jets' practice facility Wednesday. The 24-year-old has played mostly a reserve role for New York this year, catching two of his four targets for 48 yards. Fellow wideout Elijah Moore (concussion) has also been ruled out, so Denzel Mims is expected to be active Sunday after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO