Austin, TX

ACL live blog day two: Remi Wolf's bouncy set reaches every corner of the park

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11He6O_0cF9JnSs00

A short but high-energy Friday was brought to a close by a strutting Miley Cyrus and massive crowds around country music legend George Strait but ACL weekend one is just getting started. Saturday brings shows from headliners Billie Eilish and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

4:30 p.m. Remi Wolf gets everyone in Zilker Park dancing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5Gp0_0cF9JnSs00

(Laura Figi/Austonia)

Singing her own unique brand of disco-pop, California native Remi Wolf put up a must-see set on the T-Mobile stage. Even from across the park, near the Lady Bird stage, fans of her music could be seen dancing to "Photo ID" while they waited for Phoebe Bridgers to perform.

Wolf had a little something for old and new fans alike: "Disco Man," "Liz" and "Monte Carlo" had the audience excitedly screaming the lyrics right back at her.

Missed her set? Wolf will be back, same time and place, next weekend.

4 p.m. 'Fit check!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncvKT_0cF9JnSs00

(Laura Figi/Austonia)

From left to right, 22-year-old Grace Spruce, 23-year-old Kendal Smith and 21-year-old Clarissa Smith coordinated their outfits colorfully to stand out in the Doja Cat crowd. The trio said they are most excited to see Tyler, The Creator when he headlines tomorrow night.

2 p.m. Check-in with Primo the Alien

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTIqe_0cF9JnSs00

Primo the Alien has been making music since high school but she took it pro in 2017. (Laura Figi/Austonia)

A Texas native and Austin resident, Primo the Alien aka Laura Lee was one of the unfortunate crew that had their sets canceled yesterday. Though Lee was disheartened and sad to miss her first-ever ACL, she said she was still honored to be included in the lineup.

"While I didn't get to have my set, I'm still on the lineup, and that in and of itself is like a big honor," Lee said. "When I first started this project, I was writing producing everything myself from my guest bedroom here in Austin."

Zilker Park missed out on an out-of-this-world set—Lee said she has been inspired by space themes and rock operas since she began performing as her alter ego in 2017.

Still want to support your local artists? Lee said the best way to keep her going is to stream her music, show up for concerts and wear her merch, which is still available in the park.

1 p.m. Austinite Sir Woman plays for a packed crowd at the Tito’s Vodka stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jXJQ_0cF9JnSs00

​(Laura Figi/Austonia)

Singer for Wild Child and Austinite Kelsey Wilson was a crowd favorite, performing under the packed Tito's tent. With new songs, like “Fuck it Up," coupled with older releases like “High Road," Wilson sang with energy and gusto.

"I fucking love this city," Wilson told the audience right before playing "Blame it on the Water."

Sights from the park: El Arroyo wants you to have your taco and eat it too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L15iL_0cF9JnSs00

(Laura Figi/Austonia)

Catch this cheeky little photo op at the South side of the park near the Lady Bird stage.

12:05 p.m. Aaron Stephens puts on a dreamy set at the VRBO stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzrmq_0cF9JnSs00

​(Laura Figi/Austonia)

The first Austin-based artist of the day performed to a relaxed crowd as one of today’s starting performers. Stephens’ soulful voice, funky guitar riffs and harmonic background singers lulled the audience, many of whom were lounging back in the grass.

Stephens ​shared this time slot with LA-based Skyler Day on the T-Mobile stage and PayDay on the Miller Lite stage.

11:50 a.m. Wait times at the Barton Creek West entrance are much shorter but rain clouds are creeping in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsRZ0_0cF9JnSs00

(Laura Figi/Austonia)

Attendees could make it through the Barton West entrance in a matter of minutes around noon but with shorter wait times comes cloudy skies. Chance of rain is still hovering around 15% but no drops to be seen!

10 a.m. weather update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlPWR_0cF9JnSs00

Very little rain fell yesterday—short and light showers during Cyrus' set—and little rain is expected again today. The chance of rain has fallen from 80% to just 15% throughout the whole day.

Don't miss Austinites Aaron Stephens and Sir Woman on the VRBO stage at 12:05 p.m. and the Tito's Vodka stage at 1 p.m., respectively. Other notable acts for the day include Dayglow, Doja Cat, Surfaces and Missio.

Check out the full Saturday schedule:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o7fJ_0cF9JnSs00

ICYMI: Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas and Machine Gun Kelly pull out all the stops for the long-awaited ACL kick-off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkAV4_0cF9JnSs00

(Laura Figi/Austonia)

Though the weather caused an opening delay until 3 p.m., there was little mud and lots of fun on day one.

  • The first major set to play was punk star Machine Gun Kely, who shredded on guitar and climbed his way to the top of the stage's platform so he could overlook the fans.
  • Megan Thee Stallion put on a bumping, twerk-focused show where she brought about a dozen fans on stage to dance. A Houston native, Stallion said she was just happy to be home.
    • After criticism for not including enough female artists, ACL atoned with a diverse array of women on stage this year. And they're supporting each other too—both Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish were shown backstage to watch Stallion perform.
  • Cyrus stunning onlookers in a pink one-piece suit and tapped into the nostalgia by playing songs from across her discography, like "The Climb" and "Wrecking Ball."
  • George Strait played until 10 p.m. to a massive audience and you could hear the crowd singing "All My Ex's Live in Texas" from across the park.

ICYMI: Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pumas and Machine Gun Kelly pull out all the stops for the long-awaited ACL kick-off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1Shg_0cF9JnSs00

(Roger Ho, Jackie Lee Young and Todd Owyoung for ACL Fest)

Though the weather caused an opening delay until 3 p.m., there was little mud and lots of fun on day one.

  • The first major set to play was MGK, who shredded on guitar and climbed his way to the top of the stage's platform so he could overlook the fans.
  • Megan Thee Stallion put on a bumping, twerk-focused show where she brought about a dozen fans on stage to dance. A Houston native, Stallion said she was just happy to be home.
    • After criticism for not including enough female artists, ACL atoned with a diverse array of women on stage this year. And they're supporting each other too—both Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish sat backstage to watch Stallion perform.
  • Cyrus stunning onlookers in a pink one-piece suit and tapped into the nostalgia by playing songs from across her discography, like "The Climb" and "Wrecking Ball."
  • George Strait played until 10 p.m. to a massive audience and you could hear the crowd singing "All My Ex's Live in Texas" from across the park.

We'll be updating right here throughout the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrX6V_0cF9JnSs00

(Laura Figi/Austonia)

Before you head out, give our guides a quick read so you can get the most out of your wristband.


Comments / 0

 

Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

