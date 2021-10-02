CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Moore, Jim Jarmusch Among A Listers Celebrating “Velvet Underground” Doc, Laurie Anderson MIA

By Regina Weinreich
Showbiz411
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a grand plan for Todd Haynes’ new film, his first documentary, on seminal Sixties rock ensemble The Velvet Underground. They would bring extant founding members of the band like John Cale andMaureen (Mo) Tucker, for a performance at the movie’s premiere. That, sadly, was not to be. The premiere, though, with a posh party at Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrated the creative energy from which the New York Film Festival emerged, and downtown artists for whom the Velvets were catalyst.

