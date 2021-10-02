CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army vs. Ball State: Live stream, kickoff time, TV, how to watch ESPN+

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
It’s Army vs. Ball State Saturday afternoon as the 2021 college football season continues. Army has been on a roll this season, riding its signature triple-option offense to four straight wins out of the gate this season, thanks in large part to quarterback (and leading rusher) Christian Anderson. However, the senior quarterback’s status for Saturday remains uncertain as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. On the other side, Ball State struggled out of the gate this season, starting 0-3 before bouncing back with a win a win against Western Illinois last week. Saturday’s game may be tricky for some fans to find this weekend. Unlike most Army games this season, this game will not be on normal TV channels for most viewers in the United States. Instead, the game will be streamed exclusively via ESPN+.

www.masslive.com

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

