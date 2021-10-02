Your garden’s winter preparation checklist

To keep the fresh taste of your garden herbs alive in your wintertime meals (and to keep a little gardening in your life, too), relocate them indoors when temperatures drop. With a little preparation, nearly all of your herbs can be rehoused inside for the winter to be enjoyed year after year. And there’s even better news: It’s easy to do! Most herbs, after they are established, need minimal care and can flourish indoors through the cold winter months. Herbs that are already in containers are the easiest to bring inside; they just need a little TLC to accommodate the change. But bringing plants that are rooted in garden beds into indoor pots is totally doable, too.

