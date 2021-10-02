CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Link About It: This Week's Picks

By CH Editors
 9 days ago

Lizzo Traces Twerking's Black History + How it Became a Spiritual Practice. In her first TED Talk, three-time Grammy-winner Lizzo traces the history of twerking to a West African dance called mapouka, traditionally performed by women to celebrate joy, marriage or as religious worship. When it was transported to American by Black women during the transatlantic slave trade, its ties to Black culture were erased and co-opted. But in Black communities around the US, big butts continued to stay in vogue. When icons like Beyonce twerked on stage yet still received praise, it gave Lizzo permission to love her own body, and to discover how twerking is "a deep, soulful, spiritual practice." The singer says, "It's contributing to the liberation of women and people around the world" and it will continue to do so. Find out how in Lizzo's empowering TED Talk.

New York City, NY
Beyonce
Lizzo
Entertainment
Agriculture
Arts
Science
Celebrities
