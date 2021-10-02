CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Storylines Disney Should Think About for Star Wars

By Tom Foster
Cover picture for the articleThere’s still a lot of hope for Star Wars despite the fact that it’s owned by Disney and has been for a while. There have been triumphs after all amid the ideas that have split the fanbase, such as The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, and a few other ideas. The movies have been kind of divisive, but they’ve still made money, while the streaming material has done quite well. But at this point, it’s still a question as to what direction the future of Star Wars will go in, whether it will head back to the past and build a strong base that can support the stories that already exist, or if it can possibly move forward after losing some of its most influential characters. There are still plenty of ideas that might work if Disney can find the type of writers that are willing to encourage the Mouse House to stop thumbing their collective nose at the Legends canon in order to utilize bigger chunks and storylines rather than cherry-picking the canon to death. The fact is that they’ve already taken plenty from it, so opening that door wide and letting the ideas spill forth shouldn’t be an issue. Here are a few ideas that might help to advance the storylines for Star Wars.

