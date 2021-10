RONDA — On Thursday afternoon, the East Wilkes Cardinals men’s soccer team earned its first win of the 2021 season. The Cardinals (1-5) hosted Alleghany (2-4) in a Northwestern 1A Conference game. East Wilkes was able to take a 1-0 lead early in the 10th minute with a goal by Jose Trinidad-Ventura. Alleghany tied the game with a goal just three minutes later for a 1-1 score. From there, Ty Ferguson put in another goal for the Cardinals before halftime to take a 2-1 lead. After the halftime break, the Cardinals returned to action and scored an additional two goals. Ferguson and Trinidad-Ventura were once again the goal scorers. When the final whistle blew, the Cardinals took a 4-1 win.

RONDA, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO