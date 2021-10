Look up into the northern sky tonight for a chance to see an active meteor shower. The Draconids are active right now; technically the shower peaked yesterday, but activity is still expected tonight. Here's the catch: Draconid is not usually a very big event. Only a few meteors per hour are likely this year, so head outside tonight after the sun sets for a chance to see them. Get away from all light sources and give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. This shower is best viewed just after the sun sets when the radiant point is highest in the sky. If you can find the Big Dipper in the night sky, look just a bit above that to find the radiant point for the Draconids. The new moon happened on Wednesday, October 6, so we still don't have much moonlight to get in the way of trying to see a shooting star tonight.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO