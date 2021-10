It’s been four years since Mary J. Blige’s last album, Strength Of A Woman. It peaked at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming her “highest-charting effort” since 2010’s Stronger With Each Tear. Just months after her emotional documentary honoring—what could arguably be her magnum opus—My Life, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is returning to the throne. In a recent Instagram Live chat with DJ and rapper D-Nice, who will be joining her on stage on Nov. 18th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and on Nov. 20th in Baltimore, the New York native...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO