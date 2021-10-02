Alzheimer’s Association Walk to be held Sunday
Carbon County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony - a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s - their personal reasons to end the disease.www.tnonline.com
Comments / 0