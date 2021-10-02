CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to be held Sunday

Times News
 8 days ago

Carbon County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday. On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony - a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s - their personal reasons to end the disease.

