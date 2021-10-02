CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradox Interactive Cancels Several Unannounced Games

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper and publisher Paradox Interactive has canceled a couple of unannounced projects in order to refocus its efforts towards "proven game niches" and projects that overall work better for the company. The announcement of the canceled projects was made public this week in a press release that naturally didn't name any specifics regarding the games that were canceled, but the announcement could still be interpreted as good news by Paradox's fans seeing how it seems like the company is committing more to what it's best at.

