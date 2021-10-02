Paradox Interactive Cancels Several Unannounced Games

Prior to the official announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED, Bloomberg reported that a new Switch model would be released with 4K capability, and a bigger, OLED screen. When the OLED version of the system was announced over the summer, many were surprised that the 4K aspect of that reporting did not pan out. However, a new report published by Bloomberg alleges that several developers affiliated with Nintendo were given dev kits to work on 4K Nintendo games before the OLED reveal. Bloomberg claims that Nintendo pivoted from this plan, possibly as a result of the global chip shortage that has led to struggles across the video game industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO