Comics

Pokemon Journeys Is Headed Towards a Short Break

By Evan Valentine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Journeys recently brought back a major character into the fold with Cynthia, adding the classic Pokemon trainer to the roster of major returns that have been arriving in the latest season of the popular anime franchise. While the series has been releasing episodes at a steady clip, exploring the journey of Ash and Goh as they attempt to become stronger trainers with the goal of defeating the trainers of the Galar Region, it seems as if the anime will be taking a brief hiatus for one of its episodes that is set to premiere this month.

Viral My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Camie to Life

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has gone viral for perfectly bringing Camie Utsushimi to life! While the majority of the focus of the series has been on Izuku Midoriya and his time at U.A. Academy with the other young heroes at Class 1-A, some of fans' favorite characters in the series have popped up as part of the other hero schools' rosters that we don't get to see a lot of in action. Though one hero-in-training from a rival school seems to have gotten far more attention from fans than others.
Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
Black Clover and Dr. Stone to Take Short Break

Black Clover and Dr. Stone will both be taking a break from the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! Both Yuki Tabata and Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's respective manga series have been building towards unique kind of climaxes of their own, and that means that each new chapter of those series has been more entertaining than the last. Black Clover is currently in the midst of a major slate of fights in the Spade Kingdom, and Dr. Stone is getting ready to fly off to the moon in an attempt to solve the final mystery.
Pokemon Journeys Quietly Recasts Raihan Voice Actor

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has quietly recast the voice behind Raihan with the newest episode of the series! The series is continuing its run in Japan as Ash and Goh make their way through the past regions of the franchise, and the two of them have come face to face with some very notable faces from the past and present such as some heavy hitting Gym Leaders from the Galar region. This included the Hammerlocke Gym Leader Raihan, who had been previously voiced in the anime by Tatsuhisa Suzuki. But Suzuki is currently in the midst of a hiatus from the entertainment industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Pokemon#In The Cards#In The Future#The Week Of#The Poke#The Alola League
Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Eyeing a Short Break in October

Jujutsu Kaisen recently had a big hiatus earlier this year due to creator Gege Akutami's health concerns, and it seems that the story of Yuji Itadori running in Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking another brief hiatus in the upcoming issue of the manga publication. With the manga telling a story that takes place long after the conclusion of the first season of the anime that was brought to life by Studio MAPPA, a reason has yet to emerge what the cause is for this upcoming break, but it is fairly routine in the world of manga.
Naruto Cosplay Brings Hanabi Hyuga Back to the Spotlight

One awesome Naruto cosplay has brought Hanabi Hyuga back to the spotlight following her return to the series in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel! Hanabi Hyuga was one of the many characters that first made their debut in the original Naruto series run that got a whole new makeover with the official sequel to Masashi Kishimoto's manga that aged up all of the characters while introducing a new generation of shinobi for a new generation of fans. While this new generation was learning the ropes, part of the fun from the sequel is seeing how the older characters had ended up since their last appearances.
New Pokemon PokeToon Short Focuses on Snorunt and Summer

Pokemon Kids TV Japan posted a new PokeToon short on the channel depicting three boys on summer vacation and the Snorunt they meet. “Fubuki no Natsuyasumi,” which can be translated as “A Blizzardy Summer Vacation,” has an aesthetic reminiscent of a story book, with light colors and lineless art. The PokeToon is around seven minutes long and has both English and Japanese subtitles.
Netflix's Critically Hated Series Is Currently Number 1 on All Streaming Charts

One of Netflix's most critically hated series is currently topping all streaming charts. The social crime thriller Clickbait currently sits at Number 1 on Nielsen's latest report on the most-viewed streaming shows with the eight-episode series racking up 1.108 million minutes of viewing time between September 6 and September 12, beating out another popular Netflix series, Lucifer. The Nielsen report includes dates from Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix for viewers in the United States only.
Fortnite Leak Reveals Controversial End to Season 8

According to two prominent Fortnite leakers, Season 8 is going to have a controversial ending, and not because of anything to do with the ongoing narrative, but because of a gameplay feature being brought back for Season 9. The leak more specifically comes the way of HypeX and Shiina, who claim that mechs are being brought back, but with a few different changes. As you would expect, some Fortnite fans are excited to hear this, but even more are experiencing feelings ranging from worry to anger.
How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for Season 2, so it's time to get ready to watch along! The first season of the series ended its run as one of the most popular anime releases of some time, and it was followed up with an even more popular feature film release that took over theaters in Japan. But now the anime is finally coming back with a proper second season of the series as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Thankfully there are lots of ways to keep up with these new episodes.
Viz Media to Release Yu-Gi-Oh Creator's Iron Man and Spider-Man Crossover Manga

Viz Media is set to finally give Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi's official Iron Man and Spider-Man manga an English language release! Fans of both Marvel comics and manga might have noticed in the few years that the two worlds have been colliding in some unexpected ways. Not only are some of the biggest manga creators huge fans of Marvel superhero comics, but some of them have actually worked with Marvel on official spin-off and one-shot manga as well like the massively successful Deadpool: Samurai manga releases.
The Prince of Tennis Announces First New TV Anime in a Decade

The Prince of Tennis has announced the first new TV anime series in ten long years! Takeshi Konomi's The Prince of Tennis is actually celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime's original debut this year, and fans might have noticed how the franchise has been returning in recent years with surprise new projects. These have not only included a series of OVA episodes highlighting some of the standout matches of the series, but a brand new, CG animated feature film that helps to bridge the gap between The Prince of Tennis and its The Prince of Tennis II sequel series.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Could Make Leveling Up Much Easier

It looks like the upcoming releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow trainers to level up their Pokemon more easily than it may have been in the original titles. Specifically, each remake seems to be incorporating a feature that was found in both Pokemon Sword and Shield. And while developer Game Freak has yet to confirm that this will be included in the game, some fans have seemingly discovered the new system in a rather roundabout way.
One Piece Stuns Fans With the Akazaya Nine's Attack on Kaido: Watch

One Piece stunned fans with the Akazaya Nine's attack on Kaido with the newest episode of the anime! The anime is quickly approaching the monumental 1000th episode of the series overall, and it's at just the right time as the war for Wano is truly kicking into gear. With Luffy and the others sneaking their way through Onigashima, it seems now that the raid on the island will truly and finally begin now that the Akazaya Nine have made their way to Kaido and took him on in an impressive first foray for this war overall.
Toonami Hypes Batman Ninja Debut With New Promo

Toonami is hyping Batman Ninja's debut with a slick new promo! As part of the upcoming DC FanDome 2021 fan event, Toonami will be once again getting in on the fun like they did for the first major event last year. This time around, DC Universe will be bringing another set of movies to the Adult Swim programming block. The major difference this year, however, is that one of the new movies will actually be one of the few times DC Comics has experimented with full anime projects for the Batman, Batman Ninja.
My Hero Academia Creator Hypes Mirko's Season 6 Return

My Hero Academia's creator is hyped for the Rabbit Hero Mirko's return in Season 6 of the anime! My Hero Academia brought its fifth season to an end as part of the Summer 2021 schedule last month, and with that end teased some pretty huge things for the future. There is a war brewing between the heroes and villains that's getting ready to explore with the confirmed Season 6 now in production. But there are lots of other reasons to be excited for this next season as well, and even series creator Kohei Horikoshi is getting hyped for it too.
My Hero Academia Teases America's Top Pro Hero's Quirk

My Hero Academia is teasing the quirk belonging to America's top pro hero with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's manga is now kicking off the next phase of the Final Act, and now that Izuku Midoriya and the others have finally gotten a brief reprieve it was soon revealed just how brief of a break they are actually going to have. All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are enacting their major plan, and it's going to involve the entire world and this means fans have gotten a look at some of the world's other heroes.
BTS and Their Journey Toward Industry Domination

Ever since their debut as a group, BTS has worked nonstop to bring one of the most popular music genres to a completely different level. Their group has been dominating the music industry for quite some time and have created an opening for more boy groups to become popular. BTS...
