Jordan Anderson To Compete in NASCAR Double-Duty at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday

By Speedway Digest Staff
 8 days ago
– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway from the 34th position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

