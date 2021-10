Bubba Wallace became just the second Black driver to win at Nascar’s top Cup Series level when rain stopped Monday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race. Nascar tried to dry the track for nearly 45 minutes, but up against sundown and the rain not showing any signs of ceasing, the race was called off.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO