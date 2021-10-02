10 Myrtle Beach neighborhoods to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly a dozen Myrtle Beach neighborhoods will be celebrating “National Night Out” on Tuesday. The event, which takes place in all 50 states, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Night Out website. It also brings police officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.www.wbtw.com
