Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo likely out vs. Alabama with foot injury

Jonathan Mingo is out indefinitely with a broken foot. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is expected to miss Saturday's game against Alabama after suffering a broken foot, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The injury will likely keep Mingo out indefinitely and it could potentially end his season.

This season, Mingo ranks second on the team with 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the 3-0 Rebels. In his three seasons with Ole Miss, he has caught 54 passes for 841 yards and seven scores.

With Mingo sidelined, more attention will be placed on Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond. Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish Jr. could also see more opportunities in the passing game.

Alabama leads the all-time series against Ole Miss 52-10-2. The Rebels have not beaten the Crimson Tide since Sept. 19, 2015, when they won 43-37.

Alabama is 4-0 on the season and ranks first in The Associated Press' top 25 poll. Ole Miss ranks 12th behind Ohio State.