'College GameDay' picks for Notre Dame-Cincinnati

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
No. 9 Notre Dame playing host to No. 7 Cincinnati is the only top-10 matchup of the weekend but thanks to a hot start from unbeaten and No. 8 Arkansas, the Irish didn’t play host to ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday.

The GameDay crew did its show from Sanford Stadium in Athens ahead of No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 8 Arkansas. but everyone had a prediction for the battle between Notre Dame and Cincinnati. Here is who each picked as Team USA Ryder Cup member Harris English served as the celebrity guest picker:

Fan Vote: Cincinnati (58%)

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame

Harris English: Notre Dame

Lee Corso: Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati

Herbstreit noted that Cincinnati’s defense will be the difference. Will he be right?

Let’s hope not as kickoff is coming up at 2:30 p.m. ET.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

