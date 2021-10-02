CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

North Carolina man sentence to 24 years in prison for methamphetamine charges

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Cline, 36, of Duplin County, North Carolina, was sentenced to 288 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a September 22 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

