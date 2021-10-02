CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Bernie Sanders & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on “This Week"

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8m6n_0cF9GrZV00

HEADLINERS

Sen. Bernie Sanders

(I) Vermont

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

New York Post

Bernie Sanders is somehow getting rantier, more curmudgeonly by the day

On this week’s episode of “Curb Your Capitalism,” the Burlington Bolshevik Bernie Sanders sounded more like Larry David than ever. Just as Larry can hardly drive down the street or walk into a dentist’s office without making people’s hate meters start buzzing, Bernie is getting rantier, more curmudgeonly and less of a team player every day.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Bernie Sanders Thinks 48 Senators Make a Majority

There are 100 members of the United States Senate. Unlike in the House, where a simple majority rules everything, the math can get a little complicated in the Senate. There's that pesky cloture rule that effectively means you need 60 votes to avoid a filibuster for a lot of things. Other times, a mere 50–50 tie is good enough—as long as you've got the vice president on your side to cast the tie-breaking vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders’s curious talking point on Manchin and Sinema

When it comes to the $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that continues to beguile Senate Democrats, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has suddenly emerged in a bad-cop role. As others dance more gently around appealing to the two moderate holdouts, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Sanders has begun targeting them more directly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

Biden Becomes a Bernie Sanders Democrat?

"We've got the president of the United States on our side," said Sen. Bernie Sanders Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "Got 96% of the members of the Democratic caucus in the House on our side. We got all but two senators at this point in the Democratic caucus on our side. We're going to win this thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS AND SENIOR WH ADVISOR CEDRIC RICHMOND JOIN “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” TOMORROW

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Host, The New York Times’ “Sway”; Co-host, “Pivot”; Co-founder, Recode. Columnist, The Wall Street Journal; NBC News Political Analyst. Meet the Press with Chuck Todd is where newsmakers come to make news — setting the political agenda and spotlighting the impact Washington decision-making has on Americans across the country. It is the #1 most-watched Sunday public affairs show for the 2019-2020 season, reaching more than three million viewers every Sunday and millions more through social, digital and on-demand platforms. Meet the Press brings its authority and influencer interviews to MSNBC with MTP Daily weekdays at 1 p.m. ET, to the ongoing weekly podcast, The Chuck ToddCast, and to Meet the Press Reports, a 30-minute program on NBC News NOW and Peacock, focusing on a single topic explored through the Meet the Press lens. It’s the longest-running show in television history, recently expanding its brand to also include a political short-documentary film festival in collaboration with the American Film Institute. Chuck Todd is the political director of NBC News and the moderator of Meet the Press; Carrie Budoff Brown is the senior vice president; John Reiss is the executive producer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Oct. 3 — Sen. Bernie Sanders & Cedric Richmond

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks about his compromise for Congress’s infrastructure reconciliation bill. Senior Adviser to the president Cedric Richmond talks about Biden's position on legislative negotiations. Jeff Horwitz and Kara Swisher discuss the mental health strains social media can pose for teens. Jeh Johnson, Peggy Noonan, Susan Page, and Jake Sherman join the Meet the Press roundtable.Oct. 3, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Bernie Sanders is unsurprisingly bad at math

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is upset about the delays to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. He’s so upset, in fact, he appears to have forgotten how math works. Sanders tweeted Friday that “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want. We must stand with the working families of our country. We must combat climate change. We must delay passing the Infrastructure Bill until we pass a strong Reconciliation Bill.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
wmleader.com

Bernie Sanders calls on AOC crew to hold $1.2T bill hostage

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging progressives in the House of Representatives to stand firm in withholding their votes on the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill until a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending bill is passed as Democrat leaders scramble to rally support around a measure slated to come to the floor on Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
