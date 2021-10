Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice. The Colts play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, so this is their first practice of the week. Hines didn't appear to suffer an injury last weekend and he participated in a media session on Thursday, so he should be fine for Week 5. Jonathan Taylor could see a larger pass-catching role if Hines winds up not being able to play. Marlon Mack would also be in line for more work.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO