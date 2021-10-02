Dublin Jerome students recognized as central region Week 7 Scholar Athletes

DUBLIN, Ohio — Two Dublin Jerome students who are active members of their school communities were recognized as the Week 7 Scholar Athletes for the central region. Madison Black is a cheerleader for Dublin Jerome High School. Black is a member of a cheer team that has won multiple state championships. She also cheers during football and basketball seasons. She has been described as “an excellent athlete whose academic record is not only of high rigor, it also shows her multiple varied skills.” Black is also an active member of the school’s orchestra.