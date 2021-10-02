CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion's Hotel-Room Photo Shoot With a Pumpkin on Her Head Has Me in Tears

By Kelsey Garcia
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are not putting an entire pumpkin on your head the second October gets underway, then you are not nearly as excited for Halloween as Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper recently held an impromptu photo shoot in her hotel room wearing, yes, a jack-o'-lantern on her head to celebrate the upcoming holiday. (In true fashion, however, she accessorized with every diamond known to man, including her signature "hot girl" necklace.)

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Essence

Megan Thee Stallion And Her Boo, Pardi Fontaine, Are The Latest Faces Of Coach

The hot girl and her closest friends channeled their inner NYC for the Coach x Schott NYC shearling collection. With the fall and winter seasons right around the corner, Coach introduced its Coach x Schott NYC shearling collection with a star-studded rollout starring none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion, her boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardi Fontaine, and Meg’s closest friends Queenie, Jae, Daren and bestie hairstylist Kellon Deryck. The collection merges Coach and Schott, founded in 1913, most known for inventing the leather motorcycle jacket — talk about a big deal — and boasts oversized outerwear in the shape of luxe coats and beautifully worn aviator jackets, bags, heels and slides in rich shearling styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus gatecrash Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance

Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she gatecrashed Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance yesterday (October 1) – you can see footage below. Cyrus, who headlined the Texas festival’s Friday line-up, ran on stage during Megan’s set to join other fans in what looked like a mid-set twerking competition. After showing a few moves and hugging Megan, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage.
CELEBRITIES
Austin 360

Real hot girl scares: After ACL, Megan Thee Stallion stops by Austin's House of Torment

A wise woman once rapped, "All them bitches scary cats, I call 'em Carole Baskins," and then she stuck her tongue out and went "ah!" Megan Thee Stallion is that woman, and on Friday, it was her fulling embracing scares, trading "ah!" for "AAAAAH!" The chart-topping rapper stopped by Austin's beloved House of Torment Haunted House after her Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Oct. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
rapradar.com

Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, Rock Mafia “Crazy Family”

Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Rock Mafia get looney for the theme song for the motion-picture film, The Addams Family 2. Produced by Rock Mafia, Hot Girl Meg puts family first for her family-friendly raps, while Colombian singer Maluma delivers his melodic vocals. Lilian Braim. I made over $700 per...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Photo Shoot#Television
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Winter Style a ‘Hot Girl’ Twist in Coach’s Shearling Collection Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Megan Thee Stallion, the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl,” gives winter fashion a hot twist. The rapper posed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg join ‘The Addams Family 2’ soundtrack

Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Addams Family film. The Addams Family 2 is the animated sequel to the 2019 smash hit, which grossed over $200million at the box office. Besides Megan and Snoop, the film’s soundtrack will also feature appearances from...
MOVIES
Vulture

Megan Thee Stallion and Her Dog Met Up With BTS in New York

It’s the Hot Girl Coach and BTS! Footage of Megan Thee Stallion and the South Korean boy group meeting for the first time was uploaded to BTS’s YouTube channel on October 8. The Houston rapper previously teamed up with the band for the “Butter” remix, for which she petitioned her record label to release. The video was shot while BTS was in New York last month, on a trip during which they also performed at the U.N. and met up with Coldplay, whom they recently collaborated with on “My Universe.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
maryvilleforum.com

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate again?

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have hinted at doing another collaboration. The K-Pop septet - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - recently joined forces on a remix of megahit 'Butter', and they've already discussed hitting the studio again in the future. In a conversation captured in...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy