Alabama State

Alabama governor signs bill that uses COVID relief funds to build prisons

By Jacob Knutson
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Friday signed several prison infrastructure bills that will be paid in part with the state's American Rescue Plan funds, according to AL.com. Why it matters: State Democrats have criticized the move as a misuse of funds meant to help states recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but the Biden administration has given states broad discretion with how they choose to use the relief money.

www.axios.com

Alabama Government
Georgia State
Alabama Health
Alabama State
Alabama Coronavirus
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
Amos Hochstein
Kay Ivey
alreporter.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bills approving prison construction into law

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law a $1.3 billion prison construction package, which state lawmakers passed earlier in the day. “Folks, this is a pivotal moment for the trajectory of our stage criminal justice system,” Ivey said just before the ceremonial signing. “For several years we have worked to address Alabama’s long standing prison infrastructure challenges. These challenges were decades in the making.”
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
wbap.com

Federal Judge in South Texas Asks Who Enforces Mask Ban

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – During a court hearing focusing on who enforces governor Abbott’s mask mandate ban in schools, a federal judge in El Paso wanted to know why the Texas Education Agency is reporting school districts that defy the ban to attorney general’s office. According to the Dallas Morning News,...
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
63K+
Followers
26K+
Post
79M+
Views
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

