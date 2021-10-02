CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joe Biden

UN Secretary-General rebuffs Ethiopia’s demand for senior UN officials to leave the country

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nations has rebuffed Ethiopia’s decision to expel seven senior UN officials as the country’s war-torn northern Tigray region descends into famine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. Ethiopia declared the officials, who are responsible for coordinating critical humanitarian assistance, “persona non grata” on Thursday, just days after...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

Ethiopian troops and their allies have launched air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive. A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a "massive move" against the rebels. Just five days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term after a landslide election win, vowing to defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
MILITARY
dailynewsen.com

Ethiopia makes claims about UN officials. UN requests documents

This unexpected exchange occurred at a Security Council meeting that was called to discuss the expulsion of the officials amid what the U.N. considers an increasing humanitarian disaster in the Horn of Africa country. Some council members believe that the expulsion of the officials, most of whom are with the U.N. humanitarian agency, will cause additional difficulties in aid operations already complicated by the crisis.
CHINA
IBTimes

UN Chief Demands Evidence For Officials' Expulsion From Ethiopia

In a rare move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lashed out Wednesday at Ethiopia's explanation for the recent expulsion of seven UN officials, which the UN says violates its charter, demanding written proof from Addis Ababa of their alleged misconduct. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting -- the second...
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Ethiopia expels UN officials

The federal government in Ethiopia has ordered seven United Nations officials to get out of the country, accusing them of meddling in Ethiopia's affairs. A civil war between Ethiopia's central government and rebels from the northern Tigray region has continued for nearly a year. UN officials say their work is vital and that millions of people in Tigray are in critical need of food and medicine. The World's Africa correspondent Halima Gikandi reports.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Beasley
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Public Radio International PRI

Ethiopia expels UN officials, accusing them of 'meddling' in the country's internal affairs

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Ethiopia has announced that it is expelling several UN officials, accusing them of “meddling" in the country's internal affairs. Global pressure and criticism have been growing on the Ethiopian government over its blockade of the country’s northern Tigray region, which has reduced aid deliveries to 10% of what is needed. The move comes days after the UN’s aid chief warned of a famine in the country. The restrictions will further curtail humanitarian access to the war-torn region of around 6 million people. Thousands of people have died and more than 2 million have been forced to flee their homes because of the 10-month conflict between Ethiopia's federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

UN secretary-general gets space tourism wrong

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently chided billionaires including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson for "joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth." Guterres's criticism is both unjustified and shamefully populist. It is true that the civilian race to space costs billions of dollars. Still, the return...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

U.S. condemns Ethiopia’s expulsion of UN officials, could apply sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States condemns Ethiopia’s expulsion of United Nations officials and will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts in the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Humanitarian Aid#Secretary General#The United Nations#The Un Security Council#Cnn#Ethiopian#The Security Council#Children Fund#Unicef#Nea
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

North Korean leader calls for improved living conditions

North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people. But state media didn’t mention any specific comments toward Washington and Seoul while reporting on Kim’s speech marking the 76th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party’s founding.Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.The country has ramped up its missile testing activity in recent...
WORLD
AFP

In Glasgow, China-US tensions could shape climate future

Global momentum is building on the climate crisis but action will be impossible without two nations, China and the United States, which together account for more than half of emissions -- and whose governments don't get along. "If the national governments of China and the US are not able to agree on anything of substance, I think there may well be room for serious action anyway, because both countries are able and willing to do a lot on their own," said Mary Nichols, who led major climate initiatives as chair of the California Air Resources Board.
POLITICS
AFP

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists in Somalia to include other member states, as its current mandate nears an end on December 31. The UN Security Council in March extended AMISOM's mandate until December following fractious talks between Western countries and African members of the council over funding for the peacekeepers.
POLITICS
AFP

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks

The Taliban warned the United States not to "destabilise" the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power. - 'Terrifying' - The Taliban's efforts to consolidate power have been undermined by a series of deadly IS-K attacks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy