Back when I was a teenager, I thought there would come a day in my adulthood when everything would click, and I would “get it.” All life’s questions, the heavy and the trivial, would be answered. Reason would kick in, and I’d emerge an enlightened, successful adult. Fast forward oh, so many years, and my youthful assumption is laughable. In fact, the older I get, the less I seem to know. The orderly world preached to me in my youth apparently does not exist. Life, it turns out, is an endless series of predicaments, challenges, and questions, some weighty, some downright stupid, but all never-ending, and the only thing I am certain of is my own uncertainty.

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO