Being a Chicago Cubs fan has come full circle this season

This afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will close the book on their forgettable 2021 season. Here’s the lineup for their last game of the year. There’s not too much of note here, other than the fact that the Cubs final lineup of the season is missing each of Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner, and Nick Madrigal (all out with injuries), three guys who figure to factor into the 2022 roster in a significant way. It’s not really a surprise, and maybe it’s for the best, but their absence just makes it that much tougher to really look forward to next season.

