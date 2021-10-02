Being a Chicago Cubs fan has come full circle this season
October 2011. The Chicago Cubs have just finished their season with a 71-91 record, missing the postseason by a country mile. Nothing new on the North Side as the “Lovable Losers” once again…lost. There was hope for Cubs fans, though, when they announced that Theo Epstein, the man who broke the Curse of the Bambino in Boston, was hired to be Chicago’s new President of Baseball Operations. There was a long road ahead.cubbiescrib.com
Comments / 1