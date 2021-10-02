CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Being a Chicago Cubs fan has come full circle this season

By Alexander Patt
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 2011. The Chicago Cubs have just finished their season with a 71-91 record, missing the postseason by a country mile. Nothing new on the North Side as the “Lovable Losers” once again…lost. There was hope for Cubs fans, though, when they announced that Theo Epstein, the man who broke the Curse of the Bambino in Boston, was hired to be Chicago’s new President of Baseball Operations. There was a long road ahead.

cubbiescrib.com

Comments / 1

Related
Chicago Tribune

Let us now praise the White Sox bleachers. A world unto itself, and a little crazy this year.

The bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field stretch from Section 160 to Section 164. Relatively minor real estate. About 2,500 seats in a ballpark that holds 40,615. I used to think of the bleachers as stretching from the Kids Zone in left field to the giant Goose Island goose in right, the length of the outfield, but technically, the bleachers are those rows of green benches in left, between the ...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Willson Contreras Has Had a Productive End to the Season, So … What’s Next for Him and the Cubs?

If he survives the winter on the Cubs roster, Willson Contreras will likely be one of just two current Cubs penned into a specific spot for the Opening Day lineup in 2022 (Nick Madrigal being the other, according to Jed Hoyer). And so it feels worth giving him a little love for a nice end to the season, offensively, especially after returning from the injured list with a knee sprain in early September.
MLB
arcamax.com

Paul Sullivan: Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad, but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Jed Hoyer
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fans should be irate if Javier Baez stays in New York

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Why would I be that mad if Javier Baez wound up re-signing with the Mets?” Aside from the fact it would close the door on even the possibility of the two-time All-Star returning to the Chicago Cubs, it would be the latest condemnation of Tom Ricketts.
MLB
WGN TV

An up-and-down, emotional season comes to an end for the 2021 Cubs

CHICAGO – It began in April with the hope of competitiveness and it actually came to fruition for the first two-and-a-half months of the season. There was a combined no-hitter at its peak, but that’s all it would be, as a losing streak triggered a selloff at the trade deadline that brought an entirely new group of players into the starting lineup.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The Last One

This afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will close the book on their forgettable 2021 season. Here’s the lineup for their last game of the year. There’s not too much of note here, other than the fact that the Cubs final lineup of the season is missing each of Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner, and Nick Madrigal (all out with injuries), three guys who figure to factor into the 2022 roster in a significant way. It’s not really a surprise, and maybe it’s for the best, but their absence just makes it that much tougher to really look forward to next season.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: End-of-season grades for key players from the 2021 team

As the 2021 MLB postseason gets underway on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, let’s dole out our annual end-of-season grades for the Chicago Cubs. In recent years, it’s been pretty easy to put this piece together. After all, since 2016, it’s largely been the same core of everyday players in place. But this year, the team deployed more players than any other in baseball history (69) – making this quite the lift.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Circle#Wrigley Field#The Chicago Cubs#Baseball Operations#Nlcs#Wild Card
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

159K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy