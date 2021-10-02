CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple supplier Foxconn jumps into U.S. electric vehicle market

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDSTOWN, Ohio: Electric-truck manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. has sold its Ohio factory to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group for $230 million. Lordstown Motors struck a deal with General Motors Co. in late 2019 to buy the plant. The sale will bring funds needed to mass-produce the electric pick-up truck named Endurance.

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Mobile Application Stores Market is Going to Boom | Google, Amazon, F-Droid, GetJar

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile Application Stores Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Application Stores market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
thedallasnews.net

Used Car Refurbished Car Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants CarWoo, Autotrader, Penske Automotive

Worldwide Used Car Refurbished Car Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Used Car Refurbished Car Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Autonation, CarMax, CarWoo, Autotrader, Penske Automotive Group, Asbury Automotive Group, Toyota, Nissan, Tata Motors Assured, GeneralMotors, Global StarLtd, Maruti TrueValue, Mahinda FirstChoice, Chevrolet & BMW.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
WIBC.com

Stellantis Announces $229M Kokomo Upgrade to Seize Electric-Vehicle Market

(KOKOMO, Ind.) – Chrysler’s parent company is pouring nearly a quarter-billion dollars into its three plants in Kokomo, to stake its claim in the electric vehicle market. Stellantis will retool the factory floor and retrain workers at its Kokomo casting and transmission plants, to manufacture a new, fourth-generation transmission. The automaker describes it as “the multi-tool of transmissions,” able to work with internal combustion engines, mild hybrids or plug-in hybrids. The transmissions will power hybrid-model Jeeps, Rams, Chryslers and Dodges.
KOKOMO, IN
bostonnews.net

Electronic Vehicle and Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market To Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth By 2027 | BYD Auto, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Electronic Vehicle and Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) with detailed information of Product Types [, Electronic Vehicle & Public Charging Stations], Applications [Personal Use & Commercial Use] & Key Players Such as Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, BYD Auto, BMW, ABB, Tesla, Hyundai, Volvo, Renault, Siemens, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi & Nissan etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Electronic Vehicle and Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicle report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Lordstown Motors Corp#Foxconn Technology Group#General Motors Co#Endurance#Apple Inc#Iphone#Ev#Apple To Xiaomi Corp
thedallasnews.net

Rapid Shift Towards Electric Power Train System Will Boost Driveline System For Electric Vehicle Market Demand

The recent study by Fact.MR on Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Driveline System for Electric Vehicle market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently Electrify U.S. Fleets

LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021-- BYD, the world leader in electric vehicles, and Levo Mobility LLC (“Levo”), a joint venture of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (“Nuvve”), affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP (“Stonepeak”), and Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) (“Evolve”) that provides Fleet-as-a-Service (“FaaS”) solutions enabling fleets to switch to electric vehicles (“EVs”) rapidly, today announced a collaboration to integrate Nuvve’s leading vehicle-to-grid (“V2G”) technology with a mix of BYD battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) and plans for joint deployment of up to 5,000 BEVs over the next five years.
BUSINESS
wksu.org

Foxconn-Lordstown Motors Deal Could Open the Door for Multiple Electric Vehicle Brands

The $230 million deal announced last week between Foxconn and Lordstown Motors is more than just an agreement to buy the company’s Mahoning Valley manufacturing facility. As part of the deal, Foxconn will buy $50 million in Lordstown Motors stock. The Taiwanese tech company will also get the rights to use Lordstown’s electric vehicle technology.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford To Enter Australia Electric Vehicle Market With E-Transit In Mid-2022, Says CEO Jim Farley

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Tuesday revealed it would launch electric vehicles in Australia beginning mid-2022, starting with a commercial all-electric e-Transit van. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company's CEO Jim Farley said the automaker intends to begin selling the e-Transit van next year and follow up with at least five new electric vehicles by the end of 2024.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Jewish Press

Tesla Adds 4,689 Vehicles in Israel, Making Up 60 Percent of Electric-Car Market

The American electric-vehicle and clean-energy company Tesla brought 4,689 new cars into the Israeli car market between January and September, now comprising a little more than 60 percent of the electric vehicle market. From the first three-quarters of 2021, 7,800 electric cars were imported into Israel—a 528 percent spike in...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Apple Partner Foxconn Takes Ownership of Ohio Car Factory

Foxconn is set to partner with Lordstown Motors, Bloomberg News reported. A key Apple partner, it further establishes the Tawainese firm in the car manufacturing space. Foxconn will take ownership of Lordstown’s factory in Ohio and assemble the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck there. It already works with another vehicle-maker, Fisker.
OHIO STATE
WISN

Foxconn to build electric trucks at Ohio plant

Foxconn Technology Group has struck a deal to buy a massive auto assembly plant in Ohio from a startup electric truck maker. The agreement announced Thursday gives the world's largest electronics maker an entry into the growing electric vehicle market. Foxconn is best known for making Apple iPhones but has...
OHIO STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Foxconn electric car deal now looks to Ohio instead of Wisconsin

An electric car manufacturing deal that was touted as the most recent possible use for the Foxconn plant in Racine County now appears headed to Ohio. News outlets reported Thursday that Foxconn said it was planning to buy an auto assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to build electric vehicles for Fisker, under an agreement that the two companies had announced in February.
OHIO STATE
MacRumors Forums

Apple Supplier Foxconn Agrees to Buy Ohio Car Factory for $230 Million

Apple supplier Foxconn has agreed to buy a former General Motors factory in Ohio, a move that potentially puts it in a better position to assemble cars for Apple, should the tech giant choose to formally enter the automotive sector in the future (via Bloomberg). Image credit: Dustin Franz/Bloomberg. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy