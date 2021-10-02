CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke-UNC live updates: Tar Heels finish off Duke

Cover picture for the articleLive updates have concluded for this game. For analysis and what we learned about UNC, click here. For analaysis and what we learned about Duke, click here. Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.

Sacramento Bee

Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7

Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7 on Saturday, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year. “Really, really proud of our guys,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “People better hang on because we’re going to keep getting better. The program is getting better. We saw signs of it on defense today. And now we just got to get our offense to continue to grow as well.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

UNC strikes first, leads Duke 7-0 after one quarter

UNC broke a defensive stalemate as the first quarter wound down as Sam Howell found Ty Chandler for a 75-yard touchdown pass with 7 seconds to go in the quarter. The Tar Heels lead 7-0. But that 75-yard touchdown play was by far the bulk of UNC's 120-yard first-quarter total;...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gunnar Holmberg
Mack Brown
Sam Howell
247Sports

IC Postgame Live: Three Takeaways from UNC's 38-7 Win Over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's defense put together its best performance of the season in UNC's 38-7 win over Duke on Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels make key plays in their own territory to limited the Blue Devils' scoring chances, connected on five sacks, and forced two turnovers, one of which was a fumble returned for a touchdown by safety Trey Morrison.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Duke: Three Things to Watch

North Carolina’s hopes of competing for an ACC title are dashed — unless the mother of all Coastal Chaos develops — and the Tar Heels must now look at the rest of the season with new eyes. New goals must be formulated. New plans developed. But while all of that...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls Past Duke, 38-7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina’s return to the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium went about as well as expected on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels built a 24-0 halftime lead before securing a 38-7 victory to improve to .500 in ACC play. On UNC’s third possession, Sam Howell connected...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Duke: Winners, Losers, and Honorable Mentions

Carolina’s final margin of victory over hapless Duke belies some worrying displays from Sam Howell and the Tar Heel offense. Fortunately, UNC’s defense was stout, and if not for a brave play to open the second half (more on that later), the Blue Devils could have been shut out of the game entirely.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

Holliday: State survives, Heels roll, but does Duke expose cracks in the Victory Bell?

The ACC took another hit Saturday when Cincinnati won at Notre Dame. The Bearcats own a second Power Five win-against Indiana-and face nothing but American Athletic Conference competition through the remainder of the regular season. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the latest AP Poll; so unless somebody like SMU or ECU can upset the Bearcats in late November, this “Great Hope from the Group of Five” will be competing with the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and perhaps the PAC-12 for one of the four coveted spots in the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
nsjonline.com

Gone too soon: UNC’s gentle giant, Quincy Monk

Cancer is something that will touch everyone’s life at some point. For those of us fortunate not to get a diagnosis or a scare, there are friends and relatives who won’t be so fortunate. Shawn Krest has been chosen by the American Cancer Society as one of the Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each day of the month, he’ll be telling a story of how cancer has touched someone on one of the teams we root for. It could be a coach, a player, a retired legend or an arena worker. The disease doesn’t care how successful you are, how much money you have or, as we see in today’s post, if you’re a beloved friend and father in the prime of life. To join in the fight against breast cancer, you can visit Shawn’s American Cancer Society page.
NFL

