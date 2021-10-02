CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds 1-0 Watford: Diego Llorente strikes to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side their first victory of the season to avoid unwanted club record of going first seven games without a win

Cover picture for the articleDiego Llorente secured Leeds United’s first win of the season to ensure Marcelo Bielsa avoided a piece of unwanted club history. Llorente, returning from a hamstring injury, scored acrobatically in the first half and Leeds should have won by more as they registered 19 shots on goal. Victory helped them...

