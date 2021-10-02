Leeds 1-0 Watford: Diego Llorente strikes to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side their first victory of the season to avoid unwanted club record of going first seven games without a win

At the seventh attempt this season Leeds banished any growing self doubt by winning a Premier League game. Admittedly they will face infinitely more awkward opponents than Watford and there remains a certain fragility about some of their play, but with Dan James finding his feet on the left wing and Diego Llorente restoring order to defence, optimism just about eclipsed pessimism at Elland Road.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO