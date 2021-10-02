Humility Homes seeks those experiencing or who have experienced homelessness for Lived Experience Board
Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) seeks people who are experiencing or who have experienced homelessness to join its Lived Experience Board (LEAB). The LEAB provides input and recommendations to the administration and Board of Directors at HHSI who are committed to their mission of ending homelessness by offering housing opportunities and supportive services in the greater Quad Cities area, a news release says.www.ourquadcities.com
