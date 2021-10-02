CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conference One: Duke University Esports Team

 8 days ago
Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

Michael Topper

School Administrator

Edwin Molina

Player

Valorant

Jon Lin

Saku#4Qtr

Nick Ward

NickZ#6969

Manisha Bhattarai

chiisai#vdb

Jeffrey Liu

Soft Juicy Mango#NA1

Ian Pyne

Pyntreee#NA1

Lance Pascasio

Ozone416#6000

Michael Topper

kuri#001

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota-based esports company launches all-female team VersionX

Minnesota is getting another professional esports team — but this time, it's made up entirely of women. Driving the news: Eagan-based esports company Version1 announced late last week it's launching an all-female Valorant team, called VersionX. The five players will compete in the first-person shooter game that has more than 14 million monthly active PC players. Why it matters: All-female teams are a rarity in the esports world, which has been dominated by men since its infancy — partially due to sexism and discrimination, Axios' Stephen Totilo and Megan Farokhmanesh report.59% of women who play video games online mask...
BUSINESS
fox4kc.com

Using Esports for a lesson in goal setting and team building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What started as a video game truck has grown into a learning experience that’s giving access to kids across the metro. We’re taking you inside the new program designed to teach kids the game of Esports by going beyond the controller. From goal setting to team...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bizneworleans.com

University of New Orleans Launches eSports Facility

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans has launched eSports programming with the opening of a new on-campus eSports Café and plans for intramural, club and varsity teams in the future. The new facility, which features an array of PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, is located in the school’s recreation and fitness center and will serve as a hub for both recreational and competitive gamers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Texarkana Gazette

Hypecon, esports team partner for weekly event

TEXARKANA, Texas — Any gamers who need to hone their skills on Smash Bros, Tekken and more should consider the weekly Tuesday night training hosted by Texarkana A&M University-Texarkana's esports team and Hypecon. Held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Forward Events, the training features a Super Smash Bros...
VIDEO GAMES
nebraskanewsservice.net

In-game toxicity affects UNL esports team

Toxic behavior in video games can take a toll on players’ mental health. Players communicate using text and voice chat options in online multiplayer games like Overwatch. Toxic behaviors like trash-talking, hate speech and sexual harassment occur through these channels. Sam Newell and Steven Spotanski, two members of UNL Revival...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Norwich City FC launches esports team 1J Esports

Premier League football club Norwich City has announced the launch of its own esports team 1J Esports. According to Norwich City, 1J Esports has been designed to create a new brand identity for its esports team, whilst also paying homage to the football club’s heritage but utilising its location and postcode (NR1 1JE).
PREMIER LEAGUE
ohio.edu

Q&A with University Esports Director Jeff Kuhn

As a graduate student at Ohio University, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhn conducted research on gaming-based learning, which led to an interest in the burgeoning esports industry. In 2017, he pitched the idea of an esports team and facility as part of the Academic Innovation Accelerator program. Teaming with three students who were building a university esports club, Kuhn received the backing he needed to start a team and begin work on a facility. The OHIO Esports team has since joined the Mid-American Conference’s (MAC) Esports Collegiate Conference and competes in weekly matchups with other universities. Kuhn was named esports director in July 2021. The University’s esports facility will open in Scripps Hall later this year.
ATHENS, OH
Houston Chronicle

University of St. Thomas first colleagiate esports team aims to to redefine the definition of 'gamer'

St. Thomas Celt player Ivan Alizakhov’s hands wave in the air passionately as he describes the many ways he alters his desk setup in hopes of improving his gameplay. With more than 40 mice and multiple mousepads and keyboards, Alizakhov is known to shift the level of his monitor and length of his desk often to test out what works best for his body during competitive esports tournaments in which plays a character battling it out on near-future Earth.
HOUSTON, TX
husson.edu

Husson University Esports Wants Students to Get Their Video Game On

BANGOR, MAINE – September 28, 2021 – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 6 p.m., Husson will be holding an information session, in Peabody Hall’s Kominsky Auditorium on their Bangor campus, for any students interested in learning more about the University’s first intercollegiate esports team. Any full-time student in good academic standing is welcome to try out. All teams are co-ed. Those selected to be on the varsity and junior varsity esports teams will need to have an understanding of video games, the ability to work well with others and the aptitude to engage in strategic thinking.
BANGOR, ME
kawc.org

Arizona Western College Esports Team Holds Grand Opening for Arena

Members of Arizona Western College’s esports team held a grand opening on Thursday for their arena on the main Yuma campus. Esports describes the world of competitive, organized video gaming. AWC esports head coach AJ Buchtel said there are 10 students on their team who will compete with students at...
YUMA, AZ
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Teams Up With Esports Firm Rival

In a recent event, Cardano made some waves once again with some big announcements, and a unique one in particular with esports that will shake up the fast growing NFT esports world. This year’s Cardano Summit recently wrapped up, showing promising hope for Cardano and ADA as we head into the 4th quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Esports Insider teams up with SPORTEL Monaco for upcoming convention

Following a one-year hiatus, sports media and technology convention SPORTEL Monaco will open its doors as industry experts from across the sector convene at the Grimaldi Forum this week across October 5th – 7th. Alongside a multitude of topics surrounding the traditional sporting world, SPORTEL has partnered with us at...
VIDEO GAMES
kwhi.com

BLINN ROCKET LEAGUE ESPORTS TEAM FALL TO TEXAS STATE UNIVERSITY

The Blinn College varsity Rocket League team lost 3-0 Monday night to Texas State University. Blinn’s Rocket League team is now 2-2 on the season. Team members were John Warden, Ezekiel Sedgwick, and Tanner James. The Overwatch team’s match Monday with Northern Virginia Community College was rescheduled to a later...
TEXAS STATE
videtteonline.com

Redbird Esports Overwatch team went undefeated at HUE Invitational

On Sept. 19, Illinois State University’s Redbird Esports Overwatch team took first place in the Harrisburg University Esports Invitational 2021 Overwatch Tournament. The HUE Invitational is one of the largest collegiate Esports tournaments. It was a 16-team tournament that spanned across two days. “[Winning] just shows that we're the team...
ILLINOIS STATE
chatsports.com

Southern New Hampshire University opens Esports Arena

U.S. higher education institution Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has unveiled its new campus ‘Esports Arena’. Located in the SNHU Green Center, the space will house the university’s esports players as they compete against varsity level opponents across the U.S. and Canada. The facility is equipped with 18 high-end gaming...
COLLEGES
chatsports.com

Times & TV Networks Announced for Duke’s Non-Conference Schedule

Game times and TV designations for Duke men’s basketball’s non-conference home games have been announced, with the home opener at Cameron Indoor Stadium set for Friday, Nov. 12 versus Army West Point at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The game against Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s alma mater, Army, is...
SPORTS
times-georgian.com

Peach Belt Welcomes University of West Georgia as Associate Member for Esports

The Peach Belt Conference and commissioner David Brunk are pleased to announce the University of West Georgia will join the league as an associate member in Esports, beginning spring 2022. The Wolves will compete with the PBC in League of Legends, published by Riot Games. Thank you for reading!. Please...
COLLEGES
belmontbruins.com

Belmont University to Join Missouri Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - - Belmont University has accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference as its 11th member institution, President Dr. L. Gregory Jones announced Tuesday. Belmont University will begin competition in the Missouri Valley Conference in the fall of 2022. "Joining the Missouri Valley Conference represents a...
NASHVILLE, TN
