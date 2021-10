Meek Mill’s strength has always been the way in which he conveys pain on a record. Having suffered countless setbacks and tragedies, both growing up and throughout his adult life, the Philly rapper is something of an expert when it comes to using music as a form of therapy. The cold, hard streets he’s spent most of his life hustling on, the friends he’s lost and the prisons he’s called home; these are just a few of the subject matters that have anchored some of of Meek’s greatest hits over the years.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO