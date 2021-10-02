Michael Arace: A Nationwide Boulevard of Designated Open Refreshment Area hits a triple
Ike and I, or Mike and Ike, if you like, had what turned out to be a perfect view of Huntington Park during our brief interlude outside the right field wall Wednesday night. The Clippers were hosting the Louisville Bats in the last series of the Triple-A season. In the bottom of the first inning, with one out and one on, Clippers right fielder Daniel Johnson crushed a fastball to dead right field.www.dispatch.com
Comments / 0