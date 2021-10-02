CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brandon Nimmo on Mets offseason: 'This team could look completely different next year'

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKQWn_0cF9CbYH00

Brandon Nimmo can’t deny that the faces around him next year could look a lot different than they did during the 2021 season.

That reality has to come as a bit of a shock for Mets fans and the players themselves, who could soon be watching the explosion of a core of young players that many considered to be the foundation for a contender.

“This team could look completely different next year, and this organization could,” Nimmo said. “It’s incredible, all the things that could happen this offseason. With that being said, I’m trying to soak it in and enjoy these people and this time, these last couple games, because we don’t know what the future holds. We don’t know what this offseason will look like.”

Nimmo, who smacked two home runs on Friday night, is arbitration eligible this offseason, and will almost certainly get a deal from the Mets after putting up a .408 OBP through 90 games so far this season. But other homegrown Mets, like Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, could be playing elsewhere in 2022 after disappointing seasons that contributed to a monumental second-half collapse.

Mets fans feel the same in terms of a potential change, leading to a standing ovation for Michael Conforto earlier this week, in what could have been his final home game as a Met as he prepares for free agency.

“I’ve definitely given that some thought lately, especially that last game in New York when Michael made that amazing catch,” Nimmo said. “It just felt like that was meant to happen. Mike and I have been together a really, really long time. That’s obviously uncertain now. Same with a lot of guys on this team, and the chemistry we’ve built. A lot of that is uncertain. A lot of moves have to be made.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Mets team gear

McNeil, an All-Star in 2019, has an OPS of just .679 this year, while Smith took an even more troubling descent, seeing his .993 OPS from 2020 drop to just .672 this season. Conforto saw a significant drop in offensive production as well, which could lead the new Mets regime, led by Steve Cohen and whoever he brings in to be the team’s new president of baseball operations, to consider big changes after another disappointing showing.

That could mean waving the white flag on a core that was expected to get the Mets over the hump offensively and into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“I feel a little bit of disappointment in that, because I enjoy those guys so much,” Nimmo said. “I felt the same way as everyone else, that this team is gonna be built to win here. And it’s now an end. Obviously, that didn’t happen, so you’re gonna have disappointment not reaching expectations there, and it felt like a perfect storm of some guys having some down starts and that kind of snowballing into what they would consider down seasons for them. That all kind of happening in the same season, that’s just terrible luck.”

Whatever the reason for the core’s collective step backward, it could lead to a step in a different direction for the organization as a whole, meaning Nimmo, along with Pete Alonso, could be among the only homegrown talents remaining from a crop that arrived with so much promise.

“I will enjoy the times I’ve had with these guys,” Nimmo said. “I don’t know if it’s over or if it’s not, but like I said, the future is uncertain, so I will enjoy these last two days that I know I’ll get, and after that, I’ll only look back fondly on playing with those guys.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Comments / 4

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Brandon Nimmo Open To Extension Talks With Mets

With the 2021 season nearing a close for the Mets, Brandon Nimmo will be entering the final year of his deal with the team next year. For Nimmo, the Mets are the only organization he has known in his professional career, given they drafted him No. 11 overall in the 2011 MLB draft at the young age of 18-years-old.
MLB
chatsports.com

NY Mets Roster: 2 pitchers we could “take or leave” for next season

A ton of the early focus on the upcoming New York Mets offseason has been put on the team’s big name free agents. Will the long tenures of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto come to an end? Is the team willing to pay Marcus Stroman what he has earned? Will Javier Baez’s time in Flushing be over in a blink?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Michael Conforto
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Newsday

Why Mets' Brandon Nimmo is set for more active leadership role

MILWAUKEE — As baseball approaches its tensest, most critical point in labor relations in a generation, coinciding with what is poised to be an offseason of immense change for the Mets, Brandon Nimmo is positioned to take on a more active leadership role — one for which he is well prepared, according to Michael Conforto.
MLB
theScore

Syndergaard confident he'll be back with Mets next year

Noah Syndergaard is roughly one month away from testing free agency for the first time in his career but appears optimistic about a return to the New York Mets. "I'm fairly confident we'll reach an agreement and I'll be pitching here next year," Syndergaard said following his first appearance in nearly two years, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.
MLB
Times Herald-Record

NY Mets: Looking ahead at 3 pressing questions for the offseason

A week ago, the Mets knew their postseason chances were slim but they held out hope for a miracle run. Then they lost all five games on their road trip — two in Boston, three in Milwaukee — while reality set in at every turn. They were eliminated from postseason contention and secured a losing season. They will not achieve the goals they charted months ago in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
MLB
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo open to long-term contract talks entering final season before free agency

Brandon Nimmo knows his contract situation won’t be the most pressing concern for the Mets during the upcoming offseason. He will enter his final winter of arbitration eligibility before he can potentially test the waters in free agency following the 2022 season, and the Mets will certainly some bigger fish to fry in terms of offseason decisions in the coming months.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
FingerLakes1

Brandon Nimmo homers twice as Mets beat Braves, 4-3

Of all the decisions the Mets must make this winter, some of the most difficult will revolve around their so-called “core” — a group of homegrown players that, since late in the 2018 season, has constituted the bulk of their lineup most nights. When Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis began gelling the following summer, that group seemed prime to lead the Mets to perennial postseason success.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Marlins

Kyle covers local high school, college, and professional sports on FingerLakes1.com. Click here to contribute to our Sports Page or connect with Kyle using [email protected]. The Mets opened their final homestand of the season with a 5-2 win over the Marlins in the first game of a doubleheader, and a 2-1 victory in extras in the second game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Mailbag: Mets Have An Interesting Offseason On The Horizon

With the Mets' disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, there are a ton of question marks heading into the offseason. For now, Mets beat reporter Pat Ragazzo is here to answer your fan questions, as we get set to embark on what should be an interesting winter for New York.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate Robert Gsellman, designate Brandon Drury

The Mets have activated right-hander Robert Gsellman from the 60-day injured list. In corresponding moves, utilityman Brandon Drury has been designated for assignment, while right-hander Tylor Megill has been optioned to Triple-A. Gsellman will get a couple more chances to get on the mound during what been another injury-plagued year...
MLB
WSAV News 3

Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3, snapping the NL East champions’ six-game winning streak. One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars, second baseman Ozzie […]
MLB
nysportsday.com

DeGrom and Thor: Mets Look To Next Year

Noah Syndergaard returned to the mound Tuesday night. The sparse crowd at Citi Field heard “Carmina Burana” and cheered. The guy they call “Thor” prepared to throw his first pitch in two years. The first inning was perfect with 10 pitches, nine for strikes, and two strikeouts. The Miami Marlins...
MLB
Times Herald-Record

NY Mets' top five offseason priorities, including a complete overhaul of leadership

Last offseason, the Mets embarked on an ownership change, which is pretty much the most important organizational shift imaginable. That said, this offseason feels just as, if not more, important. The Mets have lacked continuity in their organization. They're now searching for their third general manager in less than a...
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets: Setting expectations for a pivotal offseason

The New York Mets will embark on one of their most critical offseasons in recent memory this winter. With a billionaire owner firmly settled in, there are glaring holes that need answers at a time when this franchise can’t afford to waste the remaining prime years of ace Jacob deGrom.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
869
Followers
4K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy