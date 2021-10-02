CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oFkA_0cF9CafY00
Best Image / BACKGRID

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France.

Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFvp1_0cF9CafY00
Paris Jackson, 23, looked gorgeous at a Paris fashion show on Saturday. (Best Image / BACKGRID)

Paris also gave fans a bit of a behind the scenes look at her getting ready for the show on her Instagram Story. She showed herself teasing her hair before the event, and then a photo of her profile once she was ready! She also posted a few videos of models walking the runaway at the show! She posted another amazing outfit to her Instagram on Saturday, where wore a black leather top and a puffy golden skirt. She captioned the photo with the phrase “my second home” written in French.

Paris is late popstar Michael Jackson‘s second child and only daughter. She has two brothers: Prince, 24, and Prince Michael Jackson II, 19, who was also known for the nickname “Blanket.” Michael was 50-years-old when he died in June 2009, and Paris notably gave a touching speech at his memorial service, when she was 11-years-old. She also opened up about what it was like to have the “King of Pop” as her father in a March interview. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she said.

Paris has followed in her father’s footsteps and pursued a musical career. Her most recent release was the single “adagio,” which she performed with alt-rockers Manchester Orchestra. Earlier in 2021, she put out another single, titled “Low Key in Love.” She released her debut album wilted in 2020.

Comments / 70

Heather Harrison Rogers
7d ago

Why do you feel it’s necessary to judge her and put her down? Is she affecting your personal life? She is a human being period. What do you look like? How would you feel if others started judging you? Stop spreading Hate!!

Reply(4)
13
Jan Nickerson
8d ago

Way too many tattoos. Have no problem with a few, but she looks like a sketch pad..

Reply(7)
73
Mary Schmitt
8d ago

Gorgeous not even close she ruined it with all the ink she is only getting attention due to her father

Reply
26
Related
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson & Girlfriend Molly Schirmang Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ On ‘Adorable’ Movie Date

Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang got very cozy at a movie screening, looking super loved-up as they watched the film together. Prince Jackson, 24, and girlfriend Molly Schirmang, made an appearance at a movie screening on Thursday, Sept. 30, seeing the new short film Something in the Clouds a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Prince’s younger brother, Blanket Jackson, 17, apparently also arrived at the screening, although he came separately from his brother and Molly. HollywoodLife has reached out to Prince’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Paris Jackson
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Stuns In A Pink Dress With Thigh-High Split On VMAs Red Carpet — See Pics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has stepped out at the 2021 Video Music Awards in a baby pink dress, which featured a high slit. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 24, looked ultra glam when she stepped out at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pastel pink dress. The world renowned gymnast stunned in the one-strap, fitted gown, which featured a high slit. “I’m more nervous than when I’m competing,” Simone revealed on the red carpet. “I’m out of my element.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Neckline#British Royal Family#Paris Jackson Stuns#Instagram Story
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 53, Stuns In High-Hemmed Skirt & Sequin Top As She Walks Through Paris – Photos

Julia Roberts showed off her toned legs in a short skirt & heeled booties while filming a commercial in Paris. Julia Roberts, 53, looked fabulous when she shot a new campaign for Lancôme while in Paris on Sept. 17. The actress put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a high-waisted black poofy skirt with a super short hem in the front and a long, voluminous train in the back. She styled the shirt with a plunging V-neck long-sleeve black sequin collared top and accessorized with black leather heeled booties.
CELEBRITIES
laconiadailysun.com

Paris Jackson happier than ever

Paris Jackson is the “happiest [she’s] ever been”. The 23-year-old singer-and-actress is feeling “good and healthy”, which she credits to her work and the people around her. She gushed: "I’m good. [I'm] the happiest I've ever been, which is really nice to say. I just feel good. I feel healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to a Famous Look From 1999 at This Fashion Show

The City of Lights is having one of the biggest events of the year: Paris Fashion Week is back, and for the past several days, we’ve been fawning over some incredible looks from established and up-and-coming designers. We’ve also spotted a number of famous celebrity kids taking the runway, and showing off their love of fashion, too. But nothing could really top Paris Jackson’s look at Stella McCartney’s fashion show, where the young star’s sartorial statement paid homage to McCartney’s own 1999 Met Gala look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Dakota Johnson Wore a Silk Dress with a Nearly Butt-Baring Slit

From sheer Gucci corsets to blazers and pinstripe trousers, Dakota Johnson has been traipsing all over New York City to promote her new movie The Lost Daughter in the chicest of outfits — each look different than the next. And her latest one didn't disappoint. On Thursday, The Fifty Shades...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Paris Hilton just stole Ariana Grande’s signature hairstyle (and she looks in-cred-ible)

Paris Hilton has been nailing it with her beauty looks recently. After a lengthy amount of time with super long extensions, the heiress confirmed the return of the bob with a super cute chop. She then gave us some glamorous 90s bombshell waves and just when you thought you’d seen it all, Paris blessed us with an iconic throwback picture that confirmed she’s ageing backwards.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Cardi B Expertly Demonstrated How To Wear A Bodysuit Without Pants

Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from pulling off a risky look. She’s dauntless in proving that she can wear any outfit — the more unexpected the better, in fact. Take, for example, her successful attempt at mastering the “ugly” shoe trend with her Maison Margiela white toe boots. Or, her carrying an extra large Chanel bag in a head-to-toe look from the fashion house. (No one but Cardi could have pulled off this lavish ensemble.) For her latest statement outfit, Cardi B wore a bodysuit with a coat and no pants. Yes, you read that right — she ditched the bottoms completely while in Paris with her husband Offset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley wows in ethereal dress in beautiful wedding photos

Christie Brinkley has had major fashion moment after moment on her social media as she's been slowly exploring how she can bring her sense of style to a quarantined world. She recently shared pictures from a trip she made to a friend's wedding, where she donned a gorgeous dress that had fans enchanted.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy