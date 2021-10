Shudder exclusive V/H/S/94 marks the return of the mostly dormant V/H/S horror anthology series, which championed the found-footage subgenre. Consisting of three films released between 2012-14, the series fizzled as shaky-cam creepfests waned in popularity, much to the chagrin of Dramamine execs. V/H/S/94 — billed as a “reboot” for reasons that elude me — seeks to invoke nostalgia for fuzzy imagery, tracking judder and muffle-wuffle audio, which will stoke the nostalgia zones of people of a certain vintage. These four shorts certainly channel the gleeful winging-it-in-the-woods-out-back vibe of 17-year-olds who, having burned through the horror sections of every local Blockbuster, decided to pick up a camera and make their own splatterfests. Here’s hoping that vibe is contagious.

