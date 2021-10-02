CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs. Giants odds, line: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is 2-1, while the Giants are 0-3. The Saints beat the Patriots last week, 28-13. The Giants lost to the Falcons, 17-14. Saints head coach Sean Payton has...

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
Giants' Evan Engram: Four grabs in big loss

Engram secured all four targets for 55 yards in the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Engram's season-best yardage total and 13.8 YPC figure can be looked at in one of two ways. From one perspective, his tally and increased downfield role represented a significant improvement from the first two games of the season, when he averaged just under seven yards per grab. From another angle, the fifth-year tight end's production was somewhat underwhelming, considering the Giants came into the game without Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard due to hamstring injuries, then lost Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley to knee and ankle injuries, respectively, in the first half of Sunday's contest. Engram may have been at least partly affected by yet another key absence on the offense -- that of Daniel Jones, who left the game for good shortly before halftime due to a concussion -- but he'll look to build on Sunday's relatively encouraging effort with whomever is under center against the Rams in Week 6.
Cowboys vs. Giants score: Dallas rolls over rivals as New York loses Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to injuries

It was a matchup headlined by Dak Prescott playing his first game against the New York Giants since suffering a season-ending fractured ankle against them in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and he'd land his vengeance in a big way when the Dallas Cowboys landed a 44-20 victory at AT&T Stadium to dig into the top spot of the NFC East standings a bit more. And it's a game that saw the Giants lose more than just the contest itself, with quarterback Daniel Jones joining running back Saquon Barkley as two franchise players carted off with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively.
