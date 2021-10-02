Saints vs. Giants odds, line: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven computer model

Engram secured all four targets for 55 yards in the Giants' 44-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Engram's season-best yardage total and 13.8 YPC figure can be looked at in one of two ways. From one perspective, his tally and increased downfield role represented a significant improvement from the first two games of the season, when he averaged just under seven yards per grab. From another angle, the fifth-year tight end's production was somewhat underwhelming, considering the Giants came into the game without Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard due to hamstring injuries, then lost Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley to knee and ankle injuries, respectively, in the first half of Sunday's contest. Engram may have been at least partly affected by yet another key absence on the offense -- that of Daniel Jones, who left the game for good shortly before halftime due to a concussion -- but he'll look to build on Sunday's relatively encouraging effort with whomever is under center against the Rams in Week 6.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO