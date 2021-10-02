No One Gets Out Alive Monster, Explained
Based on Adam Nevill’s 2014 namesake horror novel, ‘No One Gets Out Alive’ is a film that explores social issues such as poverty, immigration, and immigrant exploitation, all the while telling a truly terrifying story. The film revolves around Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), who comes to Cleveland after her mother’s death in search of a better life and starts living in the old and ramshackle Schofield Heights women’s boarding house. However, she soon discovers that the house is full of ghosts of women who were violently killed as sacrifices to an entity. If you want to know more about this mysterious monster, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0