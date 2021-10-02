CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Kenner spends nearly $1 million on new trucks

By Tom Perumean
 8 days ago
Kenner spends $1 million on new cars and trucks

Mayor Ben Zahn has approved the purchase of nearly a million dollars in new vehicles for the city of Kenner.

The Mayor shopped locally, buying the new trucks and SUVs from Lamarque Ford.

The new vehicles were then distributed to city employees and departments for use in storm recovery, according the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

The vehicles replace older cars and trucks in the city fleet.

"The fleet was already crippled" before Hurricane Ida hit the region according to Chief Administrative Officer Deborah Foshee speaking before a city council meeting.

She also reported two city vehicles were significantly damaged due to the storm and the windshields of six city vehicles were shattered. Foshee says the fleet was not up to the task at hand to deal with the amount of devastation.

"We literally went to Lamarque and said 'We need whatever you have,'" the council was told by Foshee.

But it’s the cost of the trucks, some with price tags as high as $70,000, which have re-ignited a series of conflicts between the Mayor and City Council.

"When these things are done without our knowledge and input, it devalues the value of legislative oversight," said Council member Kristi McKinney. "I would like to dig deeper."

The City of Kenner took major damage during Hurricane Ida, including among three main city buildings one of which is City Hall.

Approaching Lamarque Ford on September 6th through September 9th the city engaged in purchasing five F250 Ford pickups, an F350, four F150’s, two Toyota Tacoma’s, a Dodge Ram 1500 and two other trucks. Four of the vehicles cost $68,000 apiece and one was tabbed at $84,870.

The City returned two weeks later to buy another pair of F250s, two Ford Explorers, and another F150.

In all the city paid out $935,000.

Foshee says the city may end up making money off the vehicles, if Kenner is reimbursed by FEMA.

"The fact that we are getting paid for them may put us in a better position to to keep some of them at the end," Foshee related to the city council on September 17.

"That's an exciting opportunity."

Deputy CAO Chad Pitfield "If they call me tomorrow and tell me they have two F-250s, I am going to go get them," he said. "We need them. Our fleet is in horrible condition."

