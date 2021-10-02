CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a good game? USA TODAY Sports has Florida-Kentucky among best in Week 5

By Adam Dubbin
 8 days ago
The Florida Gators get set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road on Saturday evening in a college football clash between two Southeastern Conference foes. Florida has dominated the series over the past few decades but it has featured no shortage of near-misses and wild finishes, and the prognostications ahead of this year’s tangle predict another close affair.

USA TODAY Sports’ Eddie Timmanus published his five top games to watch on Saturday and included the UF vs. UK matchup. Here is what he had to say about the Week 5 game.

Why watch: The Wildcats are off to a solid start in the SEC East. But to compete for the league title, they have to get past the Florida-Georgia duo that has owned the division in recent years. That quest begins with this home opportunity against the Gators, who must avoid a second conference setback prior to their showdown with the afore-mentioned Bulldogs next month. Gators’ QB Emory Jones directs one of the nation’s most effective rushing attacks. But he could have his hands full against LBs DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones, anchors of the UK defense that is surrendering a mere 2.89 yards per rush attempt.

Why it could disappoint: Wildcats’ QB Will Levis has been picked five times through just four games. The Gators secondary has only snared one interception, but there could be chances for more if Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez is contained.

