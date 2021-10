The A380 has suffered another blow this week as Korean Air has confirmed that it will be retiring its superjumbos within the next five years, ending the type’s tenure of a decade and a half. However, the upcoming merger with Asiana means that it too will lose all six of its A380s, which have served less than a decade currently. Let’s find out more about the loss of two superjumbo operators.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO