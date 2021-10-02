CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starfield director reveals how it can fix Fallout 4's biggest mistake

By Tomas Franzese
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarfield could be the most ambitious RPG yet from Bethesda Games Studios. While this sci-fi game is still mostly shrouded in mystery, the little that we actually know about it hints at a massive scope fitting for a game where players will explore multiple worlds. At Tokyo Game Show 2021, Bethesda’s Todd Howard gave a brief update on Starfield and teased just how much dialogue players can expect from the game. And it’s a good indication that developers have learned a lot from the mistakes of games like Fallout 4.

