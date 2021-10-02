CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Decatur semi crash spills liquid manure, injures driver

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cF9C3ow00

MADISON. Wis (AP) — Authorities say about 5,500 gallons of liquid manure spilled after a semi-tractor overturned in Decatur, injuring the driver

The Wisconsin State Journal reports deputies from the Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 12:44 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Jeffrey M. Brewer, of Evansville, was driving a semi-tractor hauling the fertilizer on a county and failed to negotiate a curve. The semi-tractor went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Highway patrol investigating fatal pickup truck crash

PHILIP, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is trying to determine why two pickup trucks collided northeast of Philip. The trucks collided on a gravel road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, investigators said. A 50-year-old man was killed in the collision, KELO-TV reported. A 12-year-old and a 59-year-old were...
PHILIP, SD
The Associated Press

Officers fatally shoot man outside rural Indiana home

SUNMAN, Ind. (AP) — Police officers fatally shot a man outside a rural southeastern Indiana home after officials said he pointed a gun at them. The shooting happened Sunday morning outside the Ripley County town of Sunman, where Indiana State Police said officers were called about a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

1 killed in Oregon City house fire

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed in a house fire in Oregon City. KOIN reports that Clackamas Fire was called to the blaze just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and black smoke pluming from the single-level home. One person was...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Green County, WI
Madison, WI
Accidents
Green County, WI
Crime & Safety
Green County, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Evansville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Man accused of shooting Madison police officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Fitchburg man was arrested after he allegedly shot a Madison police officer on the city’s popular pedestrian mall. The Wisconsin State Journal reported the 19-year-old man shot the officer early Sunday on State Street, a pedestrian mall that links the state Capitol building with the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquid Manure#Fertilizer#Spills#Accident#Ap
The Associated Press

2, including teen girl, shot and injured at baby shower

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Police continue to investigate a shooting over the weekend near the end of a baby shower in Stoughton that left a teenage girl and a man injured. Multiple shots were fired just as the shower held at a social club was ending and people were leaving the building at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday night, Stoughton police said. Both were both taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
STOUGHTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

607K+
Followers
327K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy